234th birthday of our nation's Constitution is Sept. 17

Friday, Sept. 17, marks the 234th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on that date in 1787.

In celebration, the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced that free copies of U.S. Constitution booklets are available at the Culpeper County Public Library starting Friday and through the coming week.

“It is the oldest constitution still in use in the world,” Nancy Rice, co-chair of the local DAR Constitution Week Committe, said in a statement. “It was designed to prevent the concentration of power in a few hands.

“In the federal government, power is spread out among the president, the congress, and the courts. The states and the federal government are a second power tension. The Electoral College is a third balancing mechanism, ensuring that a president is elected by all the states rather than by a few powerful population centers,” Rice continued.

“Finally, in contrast to most of human history, this document has secured the peaceful transfer of enormous power from one administration to the next, allowing individuals to prosper in stability and safety. We celebrate and know our Constitution,” the statement concluded.