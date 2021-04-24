24-year-old male identified as victim in homicide Thursday in Fauquier

As of Saturday morning, law enforcement had not released the name of a suspect or suspects in Thursday’s homicide at a residence near Remington, which was described as an isolated incident and an ongoing investigation.

Detectives from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified Charles Bopp III, 24, of Remington, as the homicide victim.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 11900 block of Freemans Ford Road for a shooting and located a deceased male with upper body trauma lying in the front yard of his residence.

This area is about a mile from the Rappahannock River just north of the Culpeper County line.

The victim’s father, Charles W. Bopp Jr. retired Aug. 31 as a major from the Fauquier sheriff’s office, according to Fauquier media reports.

FCSO is working with Department of Homeland Security and FBI to identify the suspect or suspects involved. This appears to be an isolated incident, according to Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

The public’s assistance is sought. Anyone with information about this homicide, or observed any suspicious vehicles or activity in the area from 5 to 6 p.m. on April 22 is urged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540/422-8759.