25 deputies, officers graduate from D.A.R.E. training program backed by Culpeper

Law enforcement professionals from four states graduated last week from the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Officer Training program at Eastern View High School.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office has helped to keep alive statewide the national drug prevention program created 1983 in L.A.

The recent robust, two-week training held locally was led by Culpeper County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Hefner, D.A.R.E. State Coordinator. He was assisted by mentor staff, according to a release from Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

The training produced 25 new instructors certified in teaching the D.A.R.E. curriculum within their local school systems.

Participants came from Ohio, New York, West Virginia and Virginia, Hefner said in a phone call. An officer from Liberty University attended, he said, along with two from Virginia looking to restart D.A.R.E programs in their localities.

In the last two years there has been a substantial increase in D.A.R.E. programs across the nation, according to CCSO. “D.A.R.E. is more than just saying no to drugs, it is designed to create a positive relationship between law enforcement and young adults,” the release stated.