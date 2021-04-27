 Skip to main content
2nd suspect in reported Remington homicide arrested in Texas
2nd suspect in reported Remington homicide arrested in Texas

Martinez

Martin Martinez was arrested April 27 in Texas in the April 22 shooting death of Charles Bopp III at his home in Remington, VA.

The second suspect in last week’s alleged homicide in Remington was located Tuesday in Pecos, Texas, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin Anuar Martinez, 30, of Manassas was placed under arrest with assistance from the FBI El Paso, Midland RA Team, Texas Department of Public Safety and local police.

Martinez was wanted in the April 22 shooting death of Charles Bopp III outside of his home on Freemans Ford Road. Officials say Bopp interrupted a robbery at his residence and was killed.

Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28, of Woodbridge was arrested and charged last week with murder and conspiracy to commit burglary in his death.

Martinez remains in custody in Texas awaiting extradition back to Virginia on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, armed daytime burglary and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said it was grateful for the assistance of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies as well as agencies across the country continuing to provide investigative support for the case.

“This has been a collaborative law enforcement investigation to solve the murder of an innocent victim of a senseless crime. Charles Bopp III was a loving son, brother and friend to so many in the Remington community,” said Sheriff Bob Mosier. “I want to acknowledge the tireless efforts of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, who have worked non-stop on this case to hold these perpetrators accountable. I especially want to credit our deputies and civilian personnel in the Criminal Investigations Division."

