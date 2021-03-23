3,000 people view Q&A session with Culpeer Circuit Court clerk candidates

Monday evening in a pre-recorded program that took about 40 minutes, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce aired a question-and-answer session with the candidates for clerk of the county’s Circuit Court.
About 3,000 people had viewed the video Q&A by Tuesday evening, officials at the Chamber of Commerce said. It may be viewed here.
As one of the county’s constitutional officers, serving in a traditionally nonpartisan post, the clerk works with and oversees the efforts of nine other court staff members. As set by the state Compensation Board, based on the county’s population, the clerk of court’s annual salary is $119,928.
The candidates
Carson Beard, a Culpeper County native, has worked in the Circuit Court clerk’s office for six years and was appointed by the court to serve as interim clerk when clerk Janice Corbin retired Dec. 31. Beard is running as an independent for the unexpired three-year portion of Corbin’s eight-year term.
Beard’s challenger, Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairman Marshall Keene, who also chairs the Culpeper County School Board, is a Marine Corps veteran and a detective with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. He is running as a Republican, although he is listed on the ballot as an independent.
During the Q&A, Chamber CEO Jeff Say asked each candidate the same list of questions. The chamber provided the six questions to each candidate on Monday, March 15. Beard's recording session occurred one day later on Tuesday, March 16, and Keene's recording session occurred four days later on Friday, March 19, Say said in an interview. Each candidate was allowed a three-minute introduction and conclusion.
Beard, 33, spoke in an unscripted, off-the-cuff manner while speaking from his apartment’s kitchen. Keene, 44, was seated in the Culpeper GOP headquarters on Main Street, flanked by the U.S. and Gadsden flags, and read prepared remarks.
The questions
How would you define the role of the clerk of the court, and how is the public served by the position?
“I think the main role of clerk of the court is to receive, maintain and preserve the record,” Beard said. “Everything the clerk of court does is governed by either the Code of Virginia or the Court itself.”
He described how the clerk works in court, preparing files, communicating with state and federal offices, keeping exhibits and the multitude of details that must be observed and tracked from day to day. He described how the clerk handles marriage licenses and land records and the value of maintaining them effectively.
Keene’s initial response could not be heard due to a technical problem with the recording.
“This is the most important time I’ve seen in my life. More is at risk now in Virginia than ever before,” Keene said when he could be heard again. “There’s no doubt where I stand on the First and Second amendments, there’s no doubt where our Board of Supervisors stand and there’s no question where our sheriff stands. We the people choose who we put into office. Therefore it’s important for us to know who our candidates are and what their beliefs and stances are.”
Keene asked viewers what they know about his opponent’s core values and beliefs and asked why Beard refuses to say what they are. “We can only assume because he has never taken a stand,” Keene said.
What qualifications set you apart for the clerk of the court position?
Beard said his degree in justice studies from James Madison University prepared him for the position, and subsequently the six years of experience he has gained since, working with the former clerk, have built on that foundation.
“I think without that experience I don’t see how someone could come in and run an office of that magnitude without any experience,” he said. “It’s incredibly important work ... and you have to have pretty good knowledge to run that office.”
“There’s more to running a constitutional office than being likable,” Keene said. “It requires leadership experience and most importantly life experience. These are experiences I believe my opponent does not quite possess yet. He has yet to mention any leadership conferences or classes that have taught him to be an effective leader.
“In my 25 years of public service, I’ve held numerous leadership positions in the Marine Corps, law enforcement, local government and community organizations,” he said.
What are some of the fees the public could be charged and would you change any of them?
“The fees, like every aspect of the clerk’s office, (are) governed by the Code of Virginia,” Beard said. “There’s not a whole lot of room for the clerk to waive any fees. The only thing that I’m considering ... I want to be able to allow all transactions to be done by credit card.”
He said a 4 percent fee to pay for transactions by credit card could be reduced to a flat rate of $2 on each transaction, and this is what he hopes to do for Culpeper residents.
Keene said one of the most important aspects of the clerk’s office is to be a good custodian of taxpayer dollars.
“There are several fees that need to be evaluated to see if there are alternatives to save the taxpayer any money,” he said.
Keene said to get a concealed handgun permit, a person must take a class that costs from $35 to $100, then pay a $50 application fee on top of that. Of that fee, the clerk’s office collects $10.
“Since Day 1 of this campaign, I’ve stated that I would offer a concealed-carry class through the clerk’s office, to reduce the cost to our taxpayers, and to do everything I can to eliminate the clerk’s portion of that fee.”
Other questions addressed in the Q&A:
What steps would you take to modernize the clerk’s office?
How does your social media presence play a role for clerk of the court?
If elected, what are your goals for the office?
No live forum
A live forum with the candidates answering questions together on the same stage, in person, was scheduled by the Chamber in early February for March 11. Later, its date was changed to March 15 due to a conflict with Keene’s schedule, according to the chamber.
Six hours before the forum’s scheduled start time on Monday, March 16, the chamber issued a statement that the forum was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances beyond our control,” and that it “would not be rescheduled.”
Later the same day, the chamber revised its message, saying it would conduct a pre-recorded Q-and-A session with each candidate to replace the live forum, and release it to the public on March 22. This program, starting at 6:30 p.m., was aired on Facebook Live, YouTube Live and Culpeper Media Network.Election Day March 30
In the March 30 special election polling places will open across Culpeper County for in-person balloting. But county residents have been able to vote in the election since Feb. 12 in person at the county registrar’s office and through the mail.
Due to COVID-19 health safety measures in place for voting procedure, the race has been estimated to cost the county $86,000, about double what it would have in a special election pre-pandemic.
