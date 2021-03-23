3,000 people view Q&A session with Culpeper Circuit Court clerk candidates

Beard, 33, spoke in an unscripted, off-the-cuff manner while speaking from his apartment’s kitchen. Keene, 44, was seated in the Culpeper GOP headquarters on Main Street, flanked by the U.S. and Gadsden flags, and read prepared remarks.

The questions

How would you define the role of the clerk of the court, and how is the public served by the position?

“I think the main role of clerk of the court is to receive, maintain and preserve the record,” Beard said. “Everything the clerk of court does is governed by either the Code of Virginia or the Court itself.”

He described how the clerk works in court, preparing files, communicating with state and federal offices, keeping exhibits and the multitude of details that must be observed and tracked from day to day. He described how the clerk handles marriage licenses and land records and the value of maintaining them effectively.

Keene’s initial response could not be heard due to a technical problem with the recording.