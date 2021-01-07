3 dead, 3 injured in series of shootings that ended in Fauqiuer

Three people are dead and three injured following a series of shootings on Wednesday, Jan. 6 that spanned Manassas and Marshall, in Fauquier County.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, the Prince William County Police Department responded to a reported shooting at a residence in Manassas and found a 55-year-old man dead and two females and a juvenile shot in an apparent domestic incident, authorities said. A vehicle was taken from the scene in Manassas and found around 7:30 p.m. at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in northern Fauquier, Sheriff Robert Mosier said.

One of the operators of the cars was found deceased. And the other drive was gone.

The other driver, the reported suspect in the Manassas shootings, was later found dead in Fauquier County of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was identified as Asa Ellington Mitchell, 21, of Manassas.

Mitchell reportedly encountered a passing motorist at the crash location in Marshall, according to authorities. He shot and killed the passing motorist.