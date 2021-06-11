 Skip to main content
3 indicted in federal case that used Culpeper addresses to deal fentanyl
3 indicted in federal case that used Culpeper addresses to deal fentanyl

A husband and wife from Fairfax and their cousin from Spotsylvania were indicted last month with conspiring to distribute deadly fentanyl in the Western District of Virginia.

The defendants are accused of using multiple addresses in Culpeper, Spotsylvania, Winchester, Fairfax, and elsewhere for their drug trafficking activities, according to a news release from the Dept. of Justice.

Rashid is also charged in a scheme in which he possessed vehicles knowing their VIN numbers had been altered.

Fahid Rashid, 30, Akhter Ahmed, 28, and Khalisah Khan, 29, conspired to traffic counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, the Justice Dept. said. The defendants, and others, are charged with selling thousands of counterfeit pills in and around the Western District of Virginia containing fentanyl and multiple kilograms of methamphetamine. Rashid is also charged in a scheme in which he possessed vehicles knowing their VIN numbers had been altered.

Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar of the Western District of Virginia; and Jared Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division made the announcement.

DEA, Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfax County Police Department, Arlington County Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the case. The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is comprised of investigative personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Rappahannock Sheriff's Departments, Culpeper and Warrenton Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Rumsey is prosecuting the case.

