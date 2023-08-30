Charges are pending in a serious three-vehicle crash Monday on James Madison Highway in Madison County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the wreck that occurred at 5:05 p.m. on Aug. 28 along U.S. Route 15, half a mile north of Route 671 (Forest Drive), according to a release from spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 2003 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Route 15 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, sideswiped a northbound 2017 Ford F-150 and collided head-on with a northbound 2002 Lexus RX.

The driver of the Toyota, a 28-year-old female from Orange, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Toyota, a 2-year-old boy, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was not in a proper child-restraint device, Coffey said.

The driver of the Lexus, a 25-year-old female from Madison, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, a 29-year-old male from Warrenton and an adult passenger were not injured in the crash. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.