3-vehicle crash in Madison County closes Rt. 29 Friday afternoon, sends 1 to hospital

A crash involving three vehicles closed Rt. 29 in Madison County for several hours Friday afternoon and sent a Ruckersville man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Virginia State Police reported Friday evening.

At about 1:45 p.m. Virginia State Trooper C. Kesler attempted to stop a 2006 Chrysler 300 that was traveling north on Rt. 29 near Wolftown-Hood Road in Madison County. Kesler intended to issue a traffic violation for reckless driving by speed—75 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The Chrysler initially pulled over, but took off after the driver, a 33-year-old Ruckersville man, gave false information to the trooper. A pursuit began.

The Chrysler continued north on Rt. 29, but then attempted to cross the median, resulting in a collision with a southbound 2006 Ford E350 that was traveling in the left lane.

The impact caused the Ford to then crash into a 2004 Toyota Highlander that was attempting to merge onto Rt. 29 south from Main Street in Madison.

The driver of the Chrysler suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.