3-vehicle crash in Madison County closes Rt. 29 Friday afternoon, sends 1 to hospital

A crash involving three vehicles closed Rt. 29 in Madison County for several hours Friday afternoon and sent a Ruckersville man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Virginia State Police reported Friday evening.
At about 1:45 p.m. Virginia State Trooper C. Kesler attempted to stop a 2006 Chrysler 300 that was traveling north on Rt. 29 near Wolftown-Hood Road in Madison County. Kesler intended to issue a traffic violation for reckless driving by speed—75 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The Chrysler initially pulled over, but took off after the driver, a 33-year-old Ruckersville man, gave false information to the trooper. A pursuit began.
The Chrysler continued north on Rt. 29, but then attempted to cross the median, resulting in a collision with a southbound 2006 Ford E350 that was traveling in the left lane.
The impact caused the Ford to then crash into a 2004 Toyota Highlander that was attempting to merge onto Rt. 29 south from Main Street in Madison.
The driver of the Chrysler suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Ford, a 60-year-old man from Palmyra and a 48-year-old male passenger, both suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. They were both wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old man from Abingdon, Ill., and a 25-year-old woman passenger also suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. The man and the woman were wearing seatbelts.
The crash caused southbound Rt. 29 to be closed for several hours.
Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation, Coffey stated.
Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.