The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. recently announced its 2020 Scholarship recipients, the group announced in a news release Tuesday.
Each of the 10 recipients will receive a $500 award, totaling $5,000 from the association this year. They are:
1) Miss Tykia Cottoms, Eastern View H.S., member of Free Union, Culpeper, attending Univ. of Lynchburg
2) Miss Daejah Herndon-Williams, Culpeper Co. H.S., member of Shiloh, Stanardsville, attending, Old Dominion Univ
3) Miss Azariah Johnson, Patriot H.S., member of New Life Community, attending, North Carolina State Univ.
4) Miss Taquoia Kilby, Tallwood H.S., member of Union, Virginia Beach, attending VCU
5) Mr. Iceysis Lewis, Blue Ridge School, member of Antioch, Madison, attending Hampden-Sydney
6) Miss Tiana Minor, Fauquier H.S., member of Mt. Zion, Warrenton, attending North Carolina A&T
7) Mr. Elijah Reaves, Eastern View H.S., member of Unity, Culpeper, attending Hampton Univ.
8) Miss Tamea Thrift, Eastern View H.S, member of Ebenezer, Lignum, attending Clark Atlanta
9) Miss Kyra Washington, Orange Co. H.S., member of Hopewell, Orange, attending VCU
10) Mr. M. Taylor White, Woodward Academy, member World Changers Church Intl, College Park, GA, attending Howard Univ.
Wayland Blue Ridge represents 38 churches in the counties of Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Fauquier, Rappahannock and Greene. The scholarship is open for students to apply with a deadline of May 1, and is awarded during the association’s annual session in July.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s annual session was cancelled, the news release stated, but the scholarships were still awarded.
For more information about the scholarship contact Dean of Education Rev. Dr. Harrison Williams, pastorhwilliams@minister.com, or Scholarship Committee Chair, Dea. Robert Glasker, rglasker@hotmail.com, or visit waylandblueridge.org.
