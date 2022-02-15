4 p.m. burn law now in effect in Virginia

The 4 p.m. Burning Law is now in effect through April 30 in Virginia.

This means no burning or open air fires are allowed before 4 p.m. if the fire is in, or within 300 feet of, woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable material, according to a social-media post from Little Fork Volunteer Fire Department.

The ban started on Tuesday, Feb. 15, as it does every year.

Since forest fuels cure during the winter months, the danger of fire is higher in early spring than in summer when the forest and grasses are green with new growth.

The 4 p.m. Burning Law is an effective tool in the prevention of forest fires, the VFD stated.

It is critical that burners take precautions before using fire, as there may be legal and financial implications, according to Virginia Department of Forestry.

Even if a person takes all proper precautions and obtains any locally required permits, whoever started the fire is responsible for suppressions costs should the fire escape, the state agency stated. Violation of the 4 p.m. Burning Law is a Class 3 misdemeanor with a fine of not more than $500.

Debris burning is the number one cause of wildfires, closely followed by intentionally set or “arson” fires, according to the Forestry Dept. The 4 p.m. Burning Law was adopted in the 1940s to reduce the number of wildfires which occurred each spring.

Fires are more likely during late winter and early spring because winds are usually elevated, the relative humidity is lower, and the fuels on the forest floor are extremely dry, having “cured” all winter without the shade of tree leaves.

After 4 p.m., winds usually calm down and the relative humidity levels rise, both of which reduce the potential for a debris fire or any outdoor open-air fire to escape, according to the state agency.