4 years after DOJ sued to force mosque permit, Culpeper County grants church request

In relatively easy fashion, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a two-year pump-and-haul sewer permit for a local church planning to host bi-annual gatherings at its property on Hudson Mill Road near Mountain Run Lake.
It was the first such permit granted in several years since the Justice Department forced the county to allow the more affordable sewage system to serve bathrooms in the since-constructed Islamic Center of Culpeper mosque on Route 229. The Board of Supervisors in 2016 rejected a request for the permit, claiming it was because of a policy that pump-and-haul systems should only be used in emergency situations with permits granted on a temporary basis.
But the Justice Department found the county religiously discriminated against local Muslims since it had approved numerous other such permits, including for churches, as part of a routine business in the past.
Culpeper-based Revival River Inc. made Tuesday’s request for the same permit and it was granted without much trouble.
Darissa Parrott represented the church at the meeting, saying they were advised by a utility expert that using pump-and-haul at the site would be most appropriate for its limited use. Installing a septic system would cost members around $40,000, she said, and is cost-prohibitive.
Parrott said the church was currently renovating a large barn on the property it purchased last year. The site will be used for members and families from across the country to meet twice a year for in-person fellowship, she said. There will be a maximum of 150 people per event, Parrott said.
She said the church, originally based in Sterling, would consider installing a more permanent sewer system in the next few years, if needed.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood, who was not on the board in 2016 when the Islamic Center permit was denied, generally supported the church’s request. He conditioned his support upon Revival River agreeing to just the two events per year.
“If the applicant is willing to have that as a condition, it’s not harming out policy while also avoiding the religious issues,” he said.
The county’s current policy states it does not support use of pump and haul except in the rarest of circumstances demonstrating extreme hardship.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates, also not on the board in 2016, encouraged the church applicant to remain open to upgrading it system in the future. Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier, who twice voted against granting the Islamic Center permit, agreed that at some point the church would need to upgrade its sewer system. He made a motion to grant the two-year pump-and-haul permit.
County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis said it was a fair condition to ask that the church only hold the two meetings annually. She advised the county be mindful that the county’s zoning laws, per Justice Department regulations, cannot substantially burden religious uses.
After the two-year permit expires, the church can request a one-year extension from the county administrator. After that, authorization for the pump-and-haul system would go back before the elected board.
