4 years after DOJ sued to force mosque permit, Culpeper County grants church request

In relatively easy fashion, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a two-year pump-and-haul sewer permit for a local church planning to host bi-annual gatherings at its property on Hudson Mill Road near Mountain Run Lake.

It was the first such permit granted in several years since the Justice Department forced the county to allow the more affordable sewage system to serve bathrooms in the since-constructed Islamic Center of Culpeper mosque on Route 229. The Board of Supervisors in 2016 rejected a request for the permit, claiming it was because of a policy that pump-and-haul systems should only be used in emergency situations with permits granted on a temporary basis.

But the Justice Department found the county religiously discriminated against local Muslims since it had approved numerous other such permits, including for churches, as part of a routine business in the past.

Culpeper-based Revival River Inc. made Tuesday’s request for the same permit and it was granted without much trouble.

Darissa Parrott represented the church at the meeting, saying they were advised by a utility expert that using pump-and-haul at the site would be most appropriate for its limited use. Installing a septic system would cost members around $40,000, she said, and is cost-prohibitive.