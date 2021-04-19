44 percent of Culpeper adults had one COVID vaccine, women leading in shots taken

The rate of Culpeper community spread of COVID-19 remains on the low end compared to the spike at the end of 2020 even as vaccination efforts continue efficiently a year into the pandemic with local women leading in terms of shots taken.

As of Monday, April 19, around 44 percent of the adult population of Culpeper County had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from Virginia Dept. of Health.

A total of 17,847 Culpeper residents got at least one shot—9,928 women and 7,919 men. A little more than 40,000 adults call Culpeper home of the total 52,606 pop., according to the census. Well more than half of total vaccines given locally were to people aged 50 or older, according to VDH.

White residents of Culpeper accounted for nearly half of all vaccines given here: 7,986 people compared to 1,310 to Black residents, and 1,310 to local Latinos, according to VDH data for Culpeper. More than 6,500 vaccine takers did not report race.

Around the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District including Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, 23.6 percent of residents were fully vaccinated as of April 15, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator. District-wide, nearly 37 percent had received at least one dose.