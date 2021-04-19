44 percent of Culpeper adults had one COVID vaccine, women leading in shots taken

The rate of Culpeper community spread of COVID-19 remains on the low end compared to the spike at the end of 2020 even as vaccination efforts continue efficiently a year into the pandemic with local women leading in terms of shots taken.
As of Monday, April 19, around 44 percent of the adult population of Culpeper County had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from Virginia Dept. of Health.
A total of 17,847 Culpeper residents got at least one shot—9,928 women and 7,919 men. A little more than 40,000 adults call Culpeper home of the total 52,606 pop., according to the census. Well more than half of total vaccines given locally were to people aged 50 or older, according to VDH.
White residents of Culpeper accounted for nearly half of all vaccines given here: 7,986 people compared to 1,310 to Black residents, and 1,310 to local Latinos, according to VDH data for Culpeper. More than 6,500 vaccine takers did not report race.
Around the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District including Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, 23.6 percent of residents were fully vaccinated as of April 15, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator. District-wide, nearly 37 percent had received at least one dose.
Statewide, 22.7 percent were fully vaccinate as of April 15 and nearly 38 percent had taken one shot, according to Achter.
COVID-19 remains in the Culpeper community at relatively low levels. The seven day average of daily new cases reported as of Monday was eight cases. Culpeper added 111 new positive test results from April 7-April 19, 2021.
The county has recorded 4,470 total positive cases of the contagious virus since March 2020, 58 deaths and 182 hospitalizations due to COVID. That’s an increase of two deaths and two hospitalizations since April 7 in Culpeper, according to VDH data.
Culpeper County had no active outbreaks as of Monday in nursing homes or other congregate settings where vaccination efforts in many cases are now completed.
There was one active case among a staff member of Coffeewood Correctional Center as of Monday, according to Virginia Dept. of Corrections. In all since spring of 2020, the state prison in Mitchells reported 674 total inmate cases—the third highest statewide.
