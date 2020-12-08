45 mph zone shortens on Route 3 through Stevensburg

The approximate two-mile stretch of Route 3 through the village of Stevensburg posted at a 45 mph speed limit just got smaller.

Per a unanimous vote and without much discussion at its meeting last week, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors shortened the speed limit zone to begin just after Route 600, continuing east past York Road and the post office and ending before the historic Salubria estate, where the speed limit resumes to 55mph. The new 45mph zone through Stevensburg now spans 1.25 miles.

VDOT in November recommended doing away with the lower speed limit through Stevensburg altogether, noting motorists routinely ignore it. A recent state highway department study showed vehicles travel at an average speed of 67 mph through the area, even with flashing speed advisory signs in place.

Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase adamantly opposed eliminating the 45 mph zone completely and to maintain it to some level in the central stretch of highway through the farming hamlet.

“These areas need to be 45 mph because they are very dangerous,” he said last week. “I feel very strongly on that.”