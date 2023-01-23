4th grader wins Culpeper County Spelling Bee with 'installation'

Following nine rounds and 87 words, Grayson Cox emerged as the winner last week of the annual Culpeper County Spelling Bee with the word—“installation.”

The A.G. Richardson fourth grader battled with 17 of his peers from all six elementary schools for almost two hours on Jan. 18 to take first place in the competition. It was not an easy feat, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Farmington Elementary fifth grader Sophia Cordle came in second while Yowell Elementary fifth grader Reid Green took third.

The evening event included special guest judges Deputy Rob Vail, school resource officer, Mrs. Debbie Gaulden, 5th grade teacher at Emerald Hill Elementery, and community member Wes Mayles. Jim DeVries offered his services as this year’s pronouncer.

The winning speller, Grayson Cox will move on to the next round, the regional competition, to be held in Fredericksburg on Feb. 25. The winner there will move on to the national competition in Washington, DC.

All of the local spelling bee participants received a free pass to Bounce with Us in Brandy Station. Culpeper County Public Schools gave trophies to the top three finalists. Cox also received a gift certificate to Bailey’s Cookie Bar on Main Street, donated by Eppard Orthodontics, a game, and a special cookie.

“All of these students should be incredibly proud of themselves. Everyone worked very hard, and their ambition shone through,” said Hoover.