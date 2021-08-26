5,000 Afghan refugees heading to Quantico

The Department of Defense has authorized the use of Marine Corps Base Quantico as one of two new locations in Virginia to temporarily house incoming Afghan refugees, according to U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.

“We must continue to do all we can to help get Americans and our allies out of harm’s way,” Kaine, D-Va. and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a news release late Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials also announced that the Army National Guard installation at Fort Pickett in Blackstone, about 60 miles southwest of Richmond, will temporarily house refugees. Fort Lee, an eight-square-mile U.S. Army post about 25 miles south of Richmond, is already providing housing for those who have fled Afghanistan as U.S. forces withdraw and the Taliban takes control.

Capacity at Quantico, which covers more than 55,000 acres in northern Stafford County, southern Prince William County and southeastern Fauquier Countym, will build over the next several weeks to support about 5,000 refugees, according to an email received by Gov. Ralph Northam’s staff and shared with The Associated Press Wednesday. Fort Pickett is expected to eventually take in 10,000 refugees.

A spokesman for Northam said more than 8,600 Afghan refugees and Afghan U.S. citizens have already arrived at Dulles International Airport from Kabul since that city fell to the Taliban this month.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com