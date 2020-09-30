'5 Over 50' honored for extraordinary community service

From Fauquier, the Champions lead Community Touch, a ministry providing support to the homeless and hungry. The nonprofit facility started by Mrs. Champion’s father can house up to 40 people at a time, and has provided shelter for more than 1,500 homeless. The ministry, in operation for nearly 20 years, also operates a food closet, a daycare center and the Noah’s Ark Thrift Store in Marshall.

Felecia and Tyrone were living in Alaska when they were called to Virginia to take over the work started by her father.

“We had all these buildings, so we started a food pantry. Then people would come and they were homeless … so we allowed them to stay,” Mrs. Champion said. “It’s been a good opportunity to work in this community and collaborate to meet the needs of the less fortunate. God called us to do this ... It’s just a passion and a love for people, embedded in us.”

Since the pandemic, the need has grown by 200 percent, Tyrone Champion said.

The transformation and lives changed are what motivates him. “We’re not just about giving you food, clothing or a place to stay. To see someone broken down by life, to see someone transform, their kids stable, money in their pocket that is the passion, the joy I get,” he said.