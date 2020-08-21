'5 Over 50' honorees enrich Culpeper-area communities

Snyder has been deeply involved in health and wellness, travelling on medical missions all over the world. He’s made the world better by using his medical skills in service to others, including Nepal, where he recalls removing a tumor from the face of a young boy.

He has taken many mission trips to Haiti to build hospitals and health clinics. Closer to home, he helped develop and teach EMT training courses in Warrenton. Snyder served on the entrepreneur-building E-Squared board in Culpeper and helped found hospice locally and around the state, also volunteering. Snyder has taught Catechism classes at St. John’s Catholic Church for decades, and was a lecturer at University of Virginia’s Curry School of Education.

At 79, Snyder is still serves on the boards of Medical Missionaries, the International Institute for Health, and Verdun Adventure Bound.

He tells Aging Together he isn’t ready to slow down too much. Snyder still feels the love and importance of Verdun in his life and still works there, and checks into the doctor’s office daily. He still does medical missions and is extremely proud of the legacy of his three daughters whom he says all “serve others” in their careers.