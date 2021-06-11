50 displaced from motel in Culpeper flash flooding

“We encountered swift water due to the flash flooding,” Carpenter said. “All together seven were assisted out of their room with the help of a boat or walking them out.”

Rain poured down as the rescue took place and it was starting to get dark.

“Things you got to keep an eye on in the swift water is you don’t know what it’s doing underneath,” Chief Carpenter said. “It might be only a foot deep at one spot, but you don’t know what washed away under it, can be a sink hole and then you’re over your head in water.”

Brandy Station was assisting with a house fire on Nalles Mill Road when it was called to the motel. In the rush, the wrong truck got taken—the one with the water rescue supplies was left at the fire.

“We had to make do with what we had," Carpenter said. "We threw ropes—my deputy chief is a swift water technician with Fauquier County so he started operations … had the rest of the resources there.”

The people that were rescued were wet, but not injured.

“They are not new to this,” said the fire chief of the frequent flooding at the low-positioned motel next to the waterway. “It’s a once or twice occurrence a year.”