50 displaced from motel in Culpeper flash flooding

Torrential downpours from a stalled system led to flash flooding Thursday and overnight Friday in Culpeper County where more than 7 inches of rain was reported in some areas in a 12-hour period, according to National Weather Service.
It postponed the county’s largest annual business festival and forced dozens from their beds to face intruding water.
The most dramatic human impact was at oft-flooded Sleepy Hollow Motel along James Madison Highway in the town of Culpeper. An estimated 50 people, including children, were evacuated during primetime Thursday night from 24 rooms.
Water rushed in from adjoining Hiden Branch, a tributary of Mountain Run, which flooded both Yowell Meadow and Wine Street Memorial parks.
Derek Ramirez was on site at the motel the next morning helping his friend get his stuff out of one of the flooded rooms out back. Ramirez, a weed control contractor with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, was staying in one of the higher rooms on the front of the motel that did not flood. Translating for his friend, Ramirez said the man was watching TV in his room when water started rushing in.
“In 10 minutes, the whole room was full with water,” he said.
Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Chief Stacy Carpenter led the multi-agency water rescue effort with a swift water rescue team from Fauquier, Reva VFD, Culpeper County EMS, Culpeper Police and Richardsville VFD. He said the call came in to 911 around 8:15 p.m.
“We encountered swift water due to the flash flooding,” Carpenter said. “All together seven were assisted out of their room with the help of a boat or walking them out.”
Rain poured down as the rescue took place and it was starting to get dark.
“Things you got to keep an eye on in the swift water is you don’t know what it’s doing underneath,” Chief Carpenter said. “It might be only a foot deep at one spot, but you don’t know what washed away under it, can be a sink hole and then you’re over your head in water.”
Brandy Station was assisting with a house fire on Nalles Mill Road when it was called to the motel. In the rush, the wrong truck got taken—the one with the water rescue supplies was left at the fire.
“We had to make do with what we had," Carpenter said. "We threw ropes—my deputy chief is a swift water technician with Fauquier County so he started operations … had the rest of the resources there.”
The people that were rescued were wet, but not injured.
“They are not new to this,” said the fire chief of the frequent flooding at the low-positioned motel next to the waterway. “It’s a once or twice occurrence a year.”
The last time was in November 2020. And Tuesday night’s rescue, in fact, was eight years to the day that Brandy Station VFD responded to Sleepy Hollow Motel for a similar operation following heavy rains, Carpenter said.
Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services has secured emergency housing or the families displaced in this latest round of flooding.
The displaced families are in need of items with bottled water being the biggest request, according to Culpeper Housing.
They are also in need of TV dinners and microwaveable meals and clothes for 18-24 month-old baby boy with size 6/7 shoes, women's 3XL tops, bottoms, and undergarments, men's 31 or 33 pants and large shirts, men's 5X tops, bottoms, undergarments and men's socks.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Culpeper Police Dept. or Culpeper Housing & Shelter, 215 E. Spencer St. Many donations had been received already.
Elsewhere around Culpeper County on Thursday night, Little Fork VFD responded to a home struck by lightning, damaging a microwave. And near midnight on June 10, there was another water rescue of two people trapped on top of their vehicle on Rixeyville Road near Emerald Hill Elementary School, according to a Little Fork post. Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Co. 1 assisted Rixeyville volunteers in the operation.
According to spotter reports to NWS, some areas of Culpeper County saw 7.7 inches of rain in a few hours Thursday night. Elsewhere, conditions ranged from 4 to 7 inches, said Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy.
“Another one of those unusual weather events,” he said Friday morning, noting impacts were worst in town and northern parts of Culpeper County. Flash flooding was also reported in Fauquier and Rappahannock.
“We had quite a few reports of tree limbs down in the area we’ve been dealing with, and wash-out of shoulders on gravel roads,” Hoy said.
Recently upgraded to handle three feet of rain in a 24-hour period, the labyrinth weir dam on Lake Pelham managed the recent precipitation without problem. The heavy rain did, however, cause quite a bit of turbidity on the lake, Hoy said, making it less than safe for recreational endeavors for the foreseeable future.
The public services director noted more rain was in the forecast for Friday night, with lightning a potential issue. This is a major issue for boating safety, Hoy said. Lake Pelham Adventures watercraft rentals will remain closed until the weather passes.
Power went down for a few hours Thursday at the wastewater plant, necessitating use of the back-up generator, Hoy said, and there was some weather damage at the splash pad at Rockwater Park. A chemical pump failed at the site, possibly due to a power surge or lightening, he said. It was back up and running as of Friday morning.
Hoy said Thursday’s storms were not as severe as the microburst in August, 2018, when 6-8 inches fell in an hour.
“It’s not the worst, but it has impacted quite a few people and will make for a long recovery,” he said. “We will be in recovery mode for the next week or so, repairing damage, clearing stormwater structures blocked with debris, cleaning up after flooding in Yowell Meadow in time for Fourth of July.”
Friday morning, VDOT reported 12 secondary roads in Madison and four in Culpeper closed due to flooding. The sheriff's office reported Scott's Mill/Scott's Mountain Road was collapsed from the rainfall.
Motorists were urged to drive with extreme caution with heavy rains still in the forecast.
Small streams can rise quickly and without warning due to heavy rain upstream, according to VDOT. Two feet of water is enough to float most vehicles, including trucks and SUVs, and when a road is submerged a driver may not be able to tell whether the road is damaged or washed out.
Weather conditions postponed CulpeperFest Friday night, the Chamber of Commerce’s largest annual business event. Chamber CEO Jeff Say was at Cyclone Stadium Friday morning securing items at the site in preparation for take two next Friday, June 18. This is Say’s second CulpeperFest as head of the chamber—the 2020 version was held in October, delayed due to the pandemic.
“It was a huge success,” he said. “We have 1,700 tickets already reserved for this year.”
Say said he hoped everyone would still come out next week for CulpeperFest. Making the decision to cancel something that takes so much planning was not an easy decision, he said. The postponement was all about keeping people safe.
“We didn’t want people to come out here, have more heavy rain and them not be able to get home,” Say said. “This is the first postponement we’ve had. It’s for the safety of the community.”
