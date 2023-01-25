'50 Years Beyond:' new exhibit in Richmond honors Vietnam vets, anniversary of war's end

A new major exhibit, “50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience” opens this Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

The new show commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords, ending the Vietnam War in January 1973. It will feature personal stories, photos and videos of Vietnam veterans from every corner of Virginia.

Virginia War Memorial Director Clay Mountcastle and his staff began planning for the project over a year ago, according to a release. The team recruited Vietnam veterans to submit stories and photos of themselves taken during their time in Southeast Asia.

“There are nearly 200,000 Vietnam veterans living today in Virginia,” Mountcastle said.

Over 1,000 submissions were received as part of the outreach. Staff selected 50 men and women from the submissions, and each was contacted to arrange a current portrait for the exhibit.

Professional photographer and Navy veteran Laura Hatcher and videographer and Army veteran Pamela Vines conducted the photo shoots and recording sessions in Richmond, Hampton Roads, Roanoke and Northern Virginia, Mountcastle said.

Virginia is proudly home to almost 700,000 military veterans, including Vietnam vets, said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

“This war touched not only those that served but also their families and friends during the conflict,” he said. “These photos and video recollections truly comprise a compelling, emotional, educational and very personal exhibit that will be of interest to all who come visit the Memorial over the next year.”

The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 S. Belvidere Street in downtown Richmond. Parking and admission is free. The Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center and C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Shrines of Memory and grounds are open daily from dawn to dusk. For more information, visit vawarmemorial.org or call 804/786-2060.