Gloria Brewster got to her feet three times out of respect for U.S. military service songs connected to her, played by the high school band in Culpeper National Cemetery Wednesday for National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

In addition to being the widow of a Vietnam Army veteran in the war, now in its 50th anniversary commemoration, Brewster’s two brothers served in the Air Force during Korea and her son and brother-in-law in the Navy.

Her late husband of 60 years, William J. Brewster, did two tours in Vietnam at the beginning and the end of the long conflict. The decorated serviceman died in 2018 at age 81 from illness due to exposure to the toxic herbicide, Agent Orange, she said.

“He is buried up there,” Gloria Brewster said, pointing over her shoulder at the rows of neat, ivory white headstones lining hills in the historic burial ground.

The Indiana native shrugged when asked how it was being away from her husband during deployment.

“It’s Army life,” said Brewster, who retired with her husband to Culpeper.

She raised five children over the course of his 27-year Army career, living overseas. “The children loved it when we were in Okinawa.”

She said it was an honor to attend Wednesday’s ceremony for Vietnam Veterans Day and that she and her husband rarely missed a patriotic ceremony in the National Cemetery.

“We should honor all who put their self out,” Brewster said. “They go by themselves—separating from [their families]—is rough.”

Appreciation for those who served and those they left behind was a theme at the local program for National Vietnam War Veterans Day, made an official holiday by President Donald Trump in 2017 and signed into law by an act of Congress.

U.S. Marine Corps Retired Lt. Col. Jerry Martin, of Alexandria, was keynote speaker on the cool, pristine, early spring morning in downtown Culpeper.

VFW Commander Keith Price emceed the hour-long program, Pastor Brad Hales blessed the event and the audience was introduced to the new director of Culpeper National Cemetery, Lynnette Parker.

At least 100 people attended, including members of the Eastern View High School band under the direction of Adam Roach, VFW, American Legion, Culpeper Minutemen SAR, American Heritage Girls, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper Police Department, Culpeper National Cemetery staff, Culpeper Volunteer Rescue Squad Co. 11, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Senior Center, Town of Culpeper and Culpeper County Public Schools.

They came to show their appreciation to veterans who were under-appreciated at the end of the unpopular conflict.

“Welcome home, Vietnam veterans,” Martin said.

The retired lieutenant colonel was deployed in 1969 to Vietnam, where he served as a rifle platoon leader in the DMZ as well as with a decorated helicopter unit, participating in more than 160 combat missions, according to an introduction by Price. After 20 years in the Marines, Martin, a husband and father, became a high school teacher in Manassas and coached track and field, Price said.

Martin said he was privileged to be in Culpeper National Cemetery for the holiday. One of his best friends, who served in World War II, Korea and was a Green Beret in Vietnam, is buried in the cemetery, he said.

“Space in this cemetery is earned by honorable service,” Martin said.

He applauded the “unsung heroes” of Vietnam and quoted Trump’s 2017 proclamation codifying National Vietnam War Veterans Day: “We vow to never again confuse personal disapproval of war with prejudice against those who honorably wear the uniform of our Armed Forces. With conviction, our Nation pledges our enduring respect, our continuing care and our everlasting commitment to all Vietnam veterans.”

The holiday is observed March 29 because that was the day in 1973 when the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam and Hanoi released its last acknowledged POW, Martin said. Of the 9 million who served during the Vietnam era—Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975—an estimated 2.5 million served in-country, Martin said. The holiday honors all of them, he added.

“All were called to serve. All were seen in the same way.”

Yet many returned home to a country that could not separate the war from the warrior, he continued. Vietnam Veterans Day honors those who gave “the last full measure of devotion,” Martin said, quoting Abraham Lincoln.

The average age of service members in Vietnam was 19, he said—25% were draftees, the majority volunteers, according to Martin.

At home was left untold emotional pain in sacrifice to Vietnam veterans, he said. “The families deserve as much respect as those they supported.”

It has taken many veterans decades to get over the resentment they felt when they came home, Martin stated. Some 1,500 are stilling missing in action in Vietnam and an estimated 350,000 vets suffered seen and unseen wounds from the war, he continued.

“No doubt there are some among us today,” he said of the more than a dozen local Vietnam veterans in attendance, along with family members and friends.

Fifty years is a long time to wait for appreciation, Martin said, noting it is vital for today’s Vietnam vets know they occupy a prominent place in the community and the nation and are held in high esteem.

Parker, cemetery director since March 12, is a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserves. She served 1999-2007 after becoming an empty nester, she said in an interview after the program.

She was assigned to work as a funeral honors coordinator and came to Culpeper from National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.

Parker’s father was a Vietnam-era veteran who served on a ship in the war arena with the U.S. Marines, she said. They fought for years to get his rightful benefits, but a fire at a records office had destroyed any proof.

They finally proved his service through discharge papers located in in San Diego, California, the new cemetery director said.

“He had gone overseas a whole year,” Parker said, of her father telling stories of going back and forth for multiple ship transports. “He finally got 10% of service-connected benefits.”

She said she was proud to be in Culpeper as the new director, calling it a beautiful, historic and scenic town. Parker said everyone has been very welcoming and it already feels like home.