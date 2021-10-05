 Skip to main content
$50K Powerball tickets sold in town of Orange, Springfield
Powerball

A nearly $700 million Powerball jackpot was won Oct. 4 in California, and smaller prizes were won in Virginia and locally.

A $50,000 ticket was sold at Joe’s Kwik Mart, 120 Berry Hill Rd. in the town of Orange, and another $50,000 prize at Giant Food, 8320 Old Keene Mill Rd. in Springfield.

Both of these tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number, according to Virginia Lottery.

A $1 million winning ticket was bought online at valottery.com. The person who bought it lives in Oakton. The ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

During the 41 drawings of the Powerball jackpot run that began in June and ended with Monday night’s drawing, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $17.7 million in profit. All of that profit goes to K-12 public education.

