The Virginia Department of Corrections is urging the general public to report any information related to escaped inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, also known as Lil Nas, as a multi-agency search continues, according to a release Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a cash reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the apprehension of Roulack. Contact them at 1-877-WANTED2, or leave information at the USMS Tips app.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the VADOC fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

The Virginia Department of Corrections, Virginia State Police and Henrico County Police Division continue their search efforts to find Roulack, an inmate from Greensville Correctional Center who escaped while in hospital custody this past Saturday.

Roulack is a Black male. He stands at 5’8 inches tall, 225 pounds and has brown eyes. He has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest, “Marie,” one on his left arm, “RIP Ish”, one on his right cheek, “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm, “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness," according to the release.

Roulack escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital at approximately 5:50 a.m. on August 12. He was last seen exiting a bathroom in the hospital wearing a white gown, white socks and was wearing no shoes. He is now believed to be wearing jeans, a black hat with “Richmond” on it and a gray shirt.

The inmate from Woodbridge was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run in a case out of Prince William County.