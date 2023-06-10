The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced three outstanding local fifth graders as recipients of the DAR Youth Citizenship Award.

They were presented their certificates at closing exercises and chosen for honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism. Recipients are Charlotte Shifflett, top, from Sycamore Park Elementary School, Eliana Dodson, middle, from Culpeper Christian School and Cora Hursh, right, from Farmington Elementary School.

According to dar.org, the program was created to foster among schoolchildren a greater appreciation of the qualities of citizenship Americans must possess if the country is to remain sovereign and independent.