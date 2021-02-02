 Skip to main content
6 MORE WEEKS >> Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Phil’s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year’s event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks.

Cardboard cutouts of groundhog enthusiasts decorate Gobbler’s Knob for the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. This year’s event was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks.

