64% of adults in Virginia have been vaccinated

On Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccines that have been administered by various federal agencies were added to the state total, bringing to 64 percent the number of Virginians 18 and over who’ve received at least one vaccine shot.

The Virginia Department of Health previously included the federal doses in a separate tab on its vaccine data dashboard, available at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/. The dashboard has been updated to include almost 385,000 vaccine doses that have been administered by the Department of Defense, Veterans Health Administration and the Bureau of Prisons and Indian Health Service.

The federal doses aren’t shown for each locality or in the demographic data because the federal government doesn’t provide states those details, according to a VDH press release.

Given the number of military installations within commuting distance of the Fredericksburg area, residents who work for the Department of Defense and veterans who get medical care at VA facilities, there could be a high number of local people who’ve been vaccinated by federal sources. Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the Rappahannock Area Health District, said she has no formal way of tracking actual numbers.