667 commercial vehicles cited in 3-day Virginia State Police, NC blitz on I-81, 1-77

To enhance the safety of interstates in western and southwest Virginia, the Virginia State Police Safety Division Motor Carrier Safety Unit recently partnered with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol to conduct a commercial vehicle enforcement operation along all of Interstate 81 and I-77 in both states.

During the enforcement project Nov. 9-11, a total of 702 commercial vehicles were inspected by Virginia and North Carolina state troopers. Of those vehicles, 667 violations were cited, 51 vehicles placed out of service and 64 drivers placed out of service.

"This enforcement initiative's results indicate the extraordinary efforts our Motor Carrier Safety Unit troopers put forth every day as they work to improve passenger and commercial vehicle safety across Virginia," said Capt. Sean L. Stewart, Virginia State Police Safety Division commander, in a statement. "Partnering with our North Carolina counterparts helps to reinforce that safety outreach and enforcement no matter which side of the state line you may be traveling."