7th District absentee ballots still to be counted; Freitas leads with Tuesday votes

At the Star-Exponent’s presstime Tuesday night, there was no firm result in Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race between Rep. Abigail Spanberger and state Del. Nick Freitas.
The contest between the incumbent Democratic freshman and the libertarian Republican legislator from Culpeper County is among Virginia’s most closely watched contests this year. Its outcome hinges on the many absentee ballots that early voters cast before Election Day.
“At campaign headquarters, Abigail is feeling confident in her campaign,” a Spanberger campaign spokesperson said late Tuesday night. “We are closely monitoring any results to come out from the absentee ballots in Henrico and Chesterfield. There are thousands of votes there. It’s going to be a little bit of a longer night. We’re closing following that going into the rest of the evening.”
“Thank you to all of our supporters that came out and voted,” said Joe Desilets, Freitas’s campaign manager. “Nick has a strong lead, and while there are a lot of votes still to be counted, we’re confident that Nick will be the next Representative for Virginia’s 7th District.”
At presstime, Freitas appeared to be leading in the in-person votes cast on Election Day.
At 11 p.m., Freitas had 137,840 votes to Spanberger’s 89,631 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. But only six out of 10 central absentee precincts were reporting.
The winner remained to be determined. It could be Friday before the Virginia Board of Elections announces the results of mail-in balloting.
“Our votes are our voices and every vote matters! As an update--Henrico, Chesterfield, Spotsylvania, and Powhatan haven’t yet reported their 220,000+ early votes, and across #VA07, there are thousands of pending mail-in ballots,” Spanberger tweeted shortly after midnight Wednesday. “As we continue to monitor the results and wait for every vote to be counted, I want to take a moment to thank all of you for your tremendous support!”
Spanberger and Freitas were waiting overnight for the tabulation of absentee voting, especially in the Richmond suburbs of Henrico and Chesterfield counties, because of the enormous surge in early voting that overshadowed Election Day turnout.
With the COVID-19 pandemic raising health concerns about Election Day voting, early voting was up by 240,425 votes in the 7th District over 2016, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. That showed in the relatively short lines at polling places on Tuesday.
This year, people voted early in person, by mail or, for the first time, by dropping off their absentee ballots at secure boxes at designated polling places, as Democratic majorities in the General Assembly expanded opportunities for people to cast ballots before an Election Day like no other in Virginia history.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. after voting proceeded smoothly Tuesday across Virginia. New voting laws and other changes made in response to the coronavirus pandemic made it easier to vote early, and more than 2.75 million voters cast ballots before Election Day. That’s more than two-thirds of the total overall voter turnout from four years ago in Virginia.
The tallies of most of those early votes aren’t expected to be released until very late Tuesday, which is when the winners of the close House races could be declared.
Spanberger is working to fend off Freitas in Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, while Rep. Elaine Luria is in a rematch with Republican former Rep. Scott Taylor for a Hampton Roads-area seat in the 2nd Congressional District.
Spanberger and Luria are among moderate Democrats who came to Congress with national security experience. Their credentials were instrumental in persuading the House to hold impeach hearings on President Trump over allegations that he pressured Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.
The 7th District race had attracted $12.2 million in independent expenditures from outside organizations, including more than $6.7 million to help Freitas. Club for Growth Action PAC, based in Washington, D.C., has led the way by spending $2.6 million against the congresswoman, followed by the National Republican Campaign Committee, with $1.1 million.
Spanberger has benefited from almost $5.5 million in independent expenditures, including almost $2 million from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She also had a big advantage in campaign fundraising, with $7.9 million, compared with $3.2 million for Freitas.
The Cook Political Report rates the 7th District as leaning Democratic in the election, although Larry Sabato, president of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, called the race “a toss-up, with a tiny lean toward the incumbent.”
While Virginia was considered a swing state as recently as 2012, it has trended sharply toward Democrats over the past decade. Republicans have not won statewide in Virginia since 2009.
Richmond Times-Dispatch staff writer Michael Martz contributed to this report.
