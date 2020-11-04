7th District absentee ballots still to be counted; Freitas leads with Tuesday votes

At the Star-Exponent’s presstime Tuesday night, there was no firm result in Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race between Rep. Abigail Spanberger and state Del. Nick Freitas.

The contest between the incumbent Democratic freshman and the libertarian Republican legislator from Culpeper County is among Virginia’s most closely watched contests this year. Its outcome hinges on the many absentee ballots that early voters cast before Election Day.

“At campaign headquarters, Abigail is feeling confident in her campaign,” a Spanberger campaign spokesperson said late Tuesday night. “We are closely monitoring any results to come out from the absentee ballots in Henrico and Chesterfield. There are thousands of votes there. It’s going to be a little bit of a longer night. We’re closing following that going into the rest of the evening.”

“Thank you to all of our supporters that came out and voted,” said Joe Desilets, Freitas’s campaign manager. “Nick has a strong lead, and while there are a lot of votes still to be counted, we’re confident that Nick will be the next Representative for Virginia’s 7th District.”

At presstime, Freitas appeared to be leading in the in-person votes cast on Election Day.