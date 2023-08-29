Seventh District residents are enjoying this summer’s new $35 per month cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs, according to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

In a July release, she shared stories received through a survey conducted to get feedback on how Virginia seniors have been affected by the new limit.

“I am a type two diabetic. My insulin costs monthly are running around $50 per month — now I’m only paying $35! Thank you Congresswoman Spanberger!” said George Lewis of Orange County in the survey.

The $35 per month cap on out-of-pocket costs for insulin covered under Medicare Part B went into effect on July 1, signed into law as part of the Inflation Reduction Act supported by the local congresswoman. The monthly cap for insulin covered under Part D went into effect Jan. 1.

“I have a friend that asked me to seek financial assistance for medication expenses. Before I could put pen to paper, the assistance brought relief to her. Elders suffer more so than any others. Keep up the great work. The help is needed beyond comprehension. God bless,” wrote John Fortune of Spotsylvania County in Spanberger’s survey.

Even before elected to Congress in 2018, the congresswoman said she heard from Virginia seniors and their loved ones about the burden the skyrocketing cost of needed medicine places on some of the most vulnerable neighbors.

“These Virginians deserve real, tangible solutions to make these medications more accessible,” said Spanberger. “And as a member of Congress serving thousands of seniors who rely on the drug, I want to know whether this change has made an impact in their lives.”

An estimated 6,600 Medicare beneficiaries receive insulin in Virginia’s 7th District, according to Spanberger.

According to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the cap will save a senior in the district enrolled in a standard Medicare drug plan who used Novolog — one of the most commonly-prescribed rapid-acting insulins — more than $1,500 per year.