8 die in VA in Memorial Day Weekend crashes, state police assisted 1,735 disabled motorists

Eight died in Memorial Day Weekend vehicle crashes in Virginia this year, a sharp decline from last year's 15 fatalities, according to a release Thursday from Virginia State Police.

Traffic volumes last weekend rivalled pre-pandemic numbers, the agency said.

Of the eight killed this year on Virginia highways May 27-30, one person was operating a motorcycle and five were not wearing a seat belt, state police said.

The fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Richmond and Harrisonburg, and the counties of Giles, Isle of Wight, Mathews and Stafford.

"Virginians took to the roads in numbers we haven’t seen since 2019 and with that came the need for patience and focus on the road,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “I am pleased to see the number of traffic crash fatalities drop by almost half from 2021, but remember, clicking your seatbelt is your first line of defense against someone else’s bad decision on the road. Virginia State Police urge all Virginia drivers to step up and make safe decisions.”

From May 23 through midnight on May 30, Virginia Troopers cited 4,894 speeders and 1,880 reckless drivers and arrested 90 impaired drivers, according to state police.

In addition, 660 individuals were cited for seat belt violations, 118 were cited for child safety restraint violations and 144 felony arrests were made. Virginia State Police also assisted 1,735 disabled motorists.

Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement, the agency said.