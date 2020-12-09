8th annual Culpeper Men Care holiday event coming Friday

Another Culpeper community gesture of holiday outreach and cheer for local children will take place this Friday. The public is asked to get involved and lend their support.

Culpeper Human Services HeadStart and Early HeadStart will host the 8th annual Culpeper Men Care event 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 outside of the HeadStart building on Old Fredericksburg Road in town.

Like everything else in 2020, the program will look different, but will be as festive as possible.

To be mindful of social distancing, the economic challenges of all and the goal to make this season joyous for everyone, organizers will present a drive-up event with Santa. The school parking lot will transform into a winter wonderland with a goal of putting a smile on the faces of children, families and volunteers, according to a news release.

Families that participate will receive a to-go-meal for everyone in their vehicle, gifts and take-home holiday activities.

In past years, the in-person program involved breakfast with St. Nicholas and craft activities with local male volunteers as well as gifts for underprivileged children.

The initiative aligns with the mission of Culpeper Human Service’s “Male Involvement Program.”