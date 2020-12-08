8th Annual Culpeper Men Care outreach this Friday

Another Culpeper community gesture of holiday outreach and cheer for local children will take place this Friday. The public is asked to get involved and lend their support.
Culpeper Human Services HeadStart and Early HeadStart will host the 8th Annual Culpeper Men Care event 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 11 outside of the HeadStart building on Old Fredericksburg Road in town.
Like everything else in 2020, the program will look different, but will be as festive as possible.
To be mindful of social distancing, the economic challenges of all and the goal to make this season joyous for everyone, organizers will present a drive-up event with Santa. The school parking lot will transform into a winter wonderland with a goal of putting a smile on the faces of children, families and volunteers, according to a news release.
Families that participate will receive a to-go-meal for everyone in their vehicle, gifts and take-home holiday activities.
Support Local Journalism
In past years, the in-person program involved breakfast with St. Nicolas and craft activities with local male volunteers as well as gifts for under-privileged children.
The initiative aligns with the mission of Culpeper Human Service’s “Male Involvement Program,” the release stated.
Because of COVID-19, the need is even greater this year and it also prevents the in-person gathering. Families have been presented with even more challenges that might hinder holiday gift giving for their children.
“Our work this holiday season is going to be more crucial to serve the most vulnerable,” the release stated.
Culpeper Men Care is seeking monetary donations, gift cards and men in the community to volunteer their time on Friday. It is a great opportunity for businesses, law enforcement, government officials, and other local men to take part in bringing the joy of the season to local youth.
“This year is the perfect time to show those in our community how much you care. The needs around us can seem overwhelming,” the release stated.
Checks can be made payable to the Department of Human Services CMC Special Fund and donations mailed or dropped off at 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd. Credit card payments can also be made over the phone at 540/829-2124. Tax deductible receipts will be available. To volunteer at the event, contact Angela Kirby at 540/829-2330 or Akirby@culpeperhumanservices.org. Organizers thank the community for its time and wish everyone a most safe, healthy, and joyous holiday season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!