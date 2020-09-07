9 people die from COVID-19 in Warrenton nursing home past few weeks

For the first time, Fauquier surpassed Culpeper this past weekend as the county in the local health district with the most deaths from COVID-19.
An ongoing outbreak at Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center in Warrenton has contributed to the rise in fatalities among elderly from the contagious respiratory illness with 9 reported deaths as of Monday, according to Virginia Dept. of Health.
These deaths occurred over the past few weeks, according to Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner.
The total deaths at Brookside are the most among any current nursing home outbreaks statewide, according to VDH. As of Monday, 17 residents at Brookside Rehab & Nursing were “actively positive” for the sickness.
Brookside Administrator Bev Greene did not immediately return a message.
“The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority,” according to a message on the nursing home’s web site. “We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.”
An August newsletter from Brookside included a section from Greene related to visitation restrictions.
“I am not comfortable having a building full of visitors given that we have all continued to take all precautions throughout the time since March and the risk to residents and staff is still way too high with the level of increased cases occurring out in the communities,” she wrote. “I have considered patio visits with all necessary social distancing precautions. I would like to get some ideas and feedback from family members on what you would like to see moving forward.”
Visitation and people entering the nursing home is currently restricted, according to the facility web site. Enhanced infection control measures are also in place as well as postponing communal activities.
“We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting, or on social media,” the messagae sasid.
In total, 18 Fauquier County residents had died as of Monday from novel coronavirus in Fauquier – double the deaths reported less than a week ago. In Culpeper, 14 people have died – one more than a week ago, according to VDH.
A total of 40 people have died from COVID-19 in the RR Health District that also includes Madison (2 deaths), Orange (4) and Rappahannock (2).
Kartchner said on Monday that the health department stressed in its messaging from the beginning of the outbreak that those in nursing homes are the most vulnerable.
“They are elderly and have pre-existing health conditions. Many in these homes are also suffering from memory conditions that makes it difficult for them to adequately isolate or quarantine,” he said.
Karthcner said the district’s nursing homes had been fortunate in not seeing large outbreaks or multiple deaths – until now.
“It also serves as a reminder that we need to continue those things that prevent spread, since the patients in nursing homes are exposed almost exclusively by infected staff coming into the various facilities,” he said.
This means wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping distance.
A bit of positive news, the COVID-19 outbreak of more than two dozen cases at Culpeper Health & Rehab is winding down.
“We are hoping to close it out in the next few days,” Kartchner said.
One former Culpeper Health & Rehab Center patient died last month in the hospital from COVID-19.
There have been no new deaths associated with the facility since, the health director said on Monday, and the center had been removed from the VDH list of current outbreaks.
Of the 40 deaths so far in the local health district, the most (18) were among people in their 80s followed by people in their 70s (10) and 60s (6).
Statewide, there have been 1,388 COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and 9,644 cases, according to VDH.
540/825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!