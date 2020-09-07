9 people die from COVID-19 in Warrenton nursing home past few weeks

“I am not comfortable having a building full of visitors given that we have all continued to take all precautions throughout the time since March and the risk to residents and staff is still way too high with the level of increased cases occurring out in the communities,” she wrote. “I have considered patio visits with all necessary social distancing precautions. I would like to get some ideas and feedback from family members on what you would like to see moving forward.”

Visitation and people entering the nursing home is currently restricted, according to the facility web site. Enhanced infection control measures are also in place as well as postponing communal activities.

“We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting, or on social media,” the messagae sasid.

In total, 18 Fauquier County residents had died as of Monday from novel coronavirus in Fauquier – double the deaths reported less than a week ago. In Culpeper, 14 people have died – one more than a week ago, according to VDH.

A total of 40 people have died from COVID-19 in the RR Health District that also includes Madison (2 deaths), Orange (4) and Rappahannock (2).