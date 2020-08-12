Ninety small businesses or nonprofits recently received a cash infusion of $956,472 through the Culpeper Cares Small Business Recovery Grant program using federal dollars.
Grants of $10,000, $15,000 and $20,000 were given to assist with operational costs amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, when businesses are experiencing prolonged cuts in revenue and have limited or no cash flow. The town did not provide a list of recipients.
The town and county established the grant fund with $3.3 million in federal CARES Act funds awarded to Culpeper, and had anticipated the program would generate more interest. More than $2.1 million remains in the combined town-county grant fund, and a second round will be offered—including for the newest businesses and franchises.
Applying for a grant requires extensive documentation in a limited time. Eligibility requirements are strict. That’s why the Culpeper Cares Small Business Recovery Grant second round will open Aug. 26 with a Sept. 9, 2020, deadline, according Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development, the grants’ administrator.
For-profit businesses will have access to the remaining $1.8 million and 501c3 non-profit organizations will have access to $355,000 in round two, Tourism Director Paige Read said.
“Culpeper Cares round-two eligibility criteria updates will make the fund more accessible to Culpeper businesses and organizations,” she said Wednesday of the program being administered by Charlottesville-based nonprofit lender Community Collaborative Investment.
Read said the $2 million annual gross receipts cap requirement has been removed. Businesses that opened as recently as Jan. 1, 2020, can now apply and so can all privately owned and operated franchise establishments.
“We are also excited to announce that businesses and organizations awarded in Culpeper Cares round one are eligible to apply for a second round of funding,” Read said.
All applicants must demonstrate a 25 percent economic injury due to COVID-19; be a legally operating business or organization in Culpeper; have between zero and 50 full-time equivalent employees; current on local taxes; and complete the online application while providing all requisite financial documentation required to verify eligibility.
Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger, who supported the program with the rest of the Town Council, said he was pleased with results from Culpeper Cares round one. He said he knows there are many more entities than could be helped with the grant fund.
“Our current economic conditions continue to create unprecedented financial challenges for our business community,” said Olinger, who runs an auto parts store in town. “The future remains uncertain, which is why we need to continue to work together and support one another. For those businesses who were not reached in round one, please reach out with questions, our economic development and tourism team are ready to assist you.”
Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal said the round-one results were a good starting point. He said changing some of the eligibility criteria should expand local access to the money.
“COVID-19 continues to disrupt Culpeper’s industries, from our restaurants to our farms, our merchants to our manufacturers. The impact to each industry may vary, but each business and organization has experienced economic injury,” Deal said. “The Culpeper Cares grant is designed to provide short term operational relief to qualifying businesses and organizations, and I look forward to seeing the continued success of this program.”
Town of Culpeper Tourism and Economic Development officials are available to answer questions, review the grant requirements and help walk businesses and organizations through the application process.
For details, see https://visitculpeperva.com/culpepercaressmallbusinessrecoverygrant, call 540/727-0611 or email CulpeperCares@culpeperva.gov.
