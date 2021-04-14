96th Virginia Gold Cup to run May 29 in The Plains with limited spectators

The Virginia Gold Cup at Great Meadow in The Plains returns this year for its 96th anniversary running of one of the nation’s oldest and largest steeplechase events.

Cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the horse race in Fauquier County will be held on Saturday, May 29 with limited spectators.

Middleburg trainer Julie Gomena of Over Creek Farm is looking forward to bringing several competitors to Virginia Gold Cup, according to an event release.

“I have two new horses this year that I am very excited about,” she said. “Repeat Repeat is a 7-year-old gelding who is one of my favorites. He has only run seven times and has done extremely well every time out. He is a lovely big horse who is a delight to be around.

"LeChevalier is a 12-year-old gelding that will hopefully run in the Timber Stakes. He has placed in every timber race I’ve run him in except one.”

An Oregon native living in Middleburg since 1985, Gomena won the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event at the Kentucky Horse Park in 1994 with her horse, Treaty. She competes as an amateur rider in steeplechasing and is a trainer with her husband on their farm.