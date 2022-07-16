'A breath fresh air'—Youngkin endorses Vega for Congress

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has endorsed Yesli Vega for Congress.

Vega is Republican nominee for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District running in November against two-term incumbent Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

In his endorsement, Youngkin said the Republican nominee is a police officer whose parents came to Virginia to pursue the American dream.

“In addition to risking her life to get dangerous criminals off our streets, Yesli serves her community as a county supervisor and is a strong voice for parents who want to see excellence return to our public schools,” the governor said in his statement.

“Virginians need Yesli in Congress because they deserve real representation—someone who actually shared their struggles, thinks for herself, and will work to lower their costs instead of voting for Joe Biden’s bad policies driving up inflation.

"I’m proud to endorse and support Yesli Vega, because she’d be a breath of fresh air in Washington," the governor said.

Vega said in a statement she was honored to have the governor’s backing.

“In 2021, Gov. Youngkin trusted me to lead his Hispanic Coalition, now we’re blessed to be working together again to take back the 7th and get Virginia back on track,” she said.

“We’re going to fight to lower the cost of living for Virginians, clean up the crime in our streets, and ensure parents and children have a say in their education. It’s great to have the Governor on our team and we’re looking forward to fighting for a huge win this November.”

Vega was slated to be in Culpeper Saturday morning knocking on doors with the local GOP Committee.