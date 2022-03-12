A couple with rare COVID-19 reactions

Frank Cashin wasn’t the only one in the family to develop an unusual response to COVID-19 that caused heart and lung damage to the otherwise healthy and active 42-year-old. His wife, Lindsey, 41, also was in rare form, but hers was a result of the COVID vaccine.

Because she’s a school employee, she was in one of the first groups to be offered the vaccines in January 2021. Within minutes of receiving the first dose, her neck swelled and she got hives all over her face and neck. A dose of Benadryl brought things under control.

Before she got a second vaccine, she discussed the matter with her allergist who suggested she take a steroid and Benadryl before the shot. She did, then within 24 hours of the second vaccine, she was admitted to Mary Washington Hospital with myocarditis, inflammation of the heart. She eventually was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where doctors feared she’d had a heart attack, the way her heart pounded in her chest.

Instead, “it was that rare reaction to the vaccine,” Lindsey said.

Studies have shown the vaccine can produce a rare side effect of inflammation of the heart, or its lining, in about 1.5 of every 100,000 people vaccinated, according to the Medical News Today website. Most of the people who have the temporary side effect are male adolescents and young adults.

After Lindsey’s reaction, she and her husband “made a decision, which we felt was an informed decision, that we didn’t want the kids to have two parents with heart conditions.” They decided against the vaccine for Frank and their sons, given her reaction.

“Now ironically, Frank is on heart medicine,” she said. “We both are.”

The two have been together for 20 years, married for 17 of them. She said it’s not unusual for the unlikely to happen in their family.

Friends call her “Murph” in reference to Murphy’s law, which says that anything that can go wrong will. She assumed her unusual reaction to the vaccine was “our bad luck with COVID.”

After everything the Cashins have lived through in the last three months, “we realized that was just the beginning of a really cruddy” time.