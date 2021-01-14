A day of hope: more than 200 residents, staff at The Culpeper get COVID vaccine

A historic day at The Culpeper retirement community, 134 residents and 74 employees received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Pharmacists and technicians from Walgreens partnered with The Culpeper’s Clinic Manager Dawn Shears to set up the clinic, according to a news release.

Executive Director Jim Jacobsen was first in line.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am so excited that this day has finally come,” he said in a statement. “I encourage everybody out there to please get vaccinated and do your part.”

Marketing Director Rose Wallace, Executive Chef Conrad Broadus, Executive Assistant Martha Whorton and countless others received their first dose.

Wallace said you could feel the energy in the room.

“If I could choose one word to describe the day it is hope,” she said. “After everything that has happened in the past year, we all have hope. I am just so grateful that our residents and my fellow team members had the opportunity to receive the vaccine and for the promise of a return to a sense of normalcy hopefully in the near future.”

Residents and team members who received the first dose will receive the second vaccination Feb. 3. Those who were unable to receive the vaccine at the first clinic will also have the opportunity to receive it on Feb. 3, the release stated.