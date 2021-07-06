'A desperate need'—Culpeper approves $380K more for jail overcrowding

Jenkins predicted a 20 percent increase in the jail population this summer. There is no easy solution, he said.

“We’re looking at warehousing inmates somewhere to keep them under guard even if it had to be a hotel,” the sheriff said.

Weeks ago, Jenkins initiated a contract with the Richmond Jail to hold some of Culpeper’s inmates, but that process has stalled, too.

Culpeper County Chairman Gary Deal said he’s “fed up” that the DOC has not allowed use of its empty jail next to Coffeewood. It was supposed to be turned into a women’s prison after the JCC closed, but that never happened.

Deal said the county has reached out to its state and federal representatives to cut through the red tape, but to no avail.

“I am going to start holding our representatives accountable to fight for us,” Deal said. “We’re getting the runaround … sitting down there for five years vacant is unacceptable.”

Using the former juvenile correctional center in Culpeper is the perfect long-term option for the county, the sheriff said. Someone is paid to change the lightbulbs in the empty jail and flush the toilets. Otherwise it’s out of use, Jenkins said.