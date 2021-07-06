'A desperate need'—Culpeper approves $380K more for jail overcrowding

Overcrowding in the Culpeper County Jail has reached a crisis point—again.
Meanwhile, a 500-bed state prison facility, formerly a juvenile jail, has sat vacant for years next to Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells in southern Culpeper.
Local officials have long lobbied to lease or buy the space from Virginia Dept. of Corrections, but bureaucracy has hindered the solution many in local government feel would well solve local overcrowding conditions.
At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Board of Supervisors approved taking around $380,000 from the general fund to address the reoccurring space shortage at the downtown jail built to hold up to 66 inmates. In recent months, it’s housed closer to 100 inmates.
The money approved Tuesday will be used to hire three full-time jail employees for transporting prisoners to and from jails in other localities to the courthouse for hearing dates (about $198,000), part-time help for transports ($60,000) and two new transport vehicles ($122,852).
The current average daily jail population for Culpeper is around 180—and rising. The sheriff’s office current year budget includes $1.7 million for “outside jail costs,” which includes housing overflow prisoners at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Jail in Front Royal.
Other facilities, some as far as a four-hour drive away, are also being used, including Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville.
As he did in early 2019, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins addressed the board Tuesday, asking for more financial support.
Like two years ago, he described the situation as a crisis. Per a 2019 arrangement with CCSO, RSW Jail agreed to hold up to 100 of Culpeper’s inmates, but that too has changed, Jenkins said.
“As of this morning, they are holding 76 of ours. In the last few months, they have not been able to keep the maximum due to staffing and COVID issues,” the sheriff said.
Also in 2019, the board of supervisors approved the purchase of a 20-passenger transport van, parked outside of the jail, next to the courthouse, Tuesday afternoon.
In the last four months, local inmate numbers have more dramatically increased, Jenkins told the board, saying that as COVID restrictions lift, cases resume and summer months lead to more arrests.
“We are having to house them somewhere and that’s where other facilities are not willing to step up in this environment,” the sheriff said of a widespread shortage of people willing to work in a closed-air environment during a pandemic.
The local jail in recent months has housed up to 107 prisoners, he said, in some cases with four people living in a cell intended for two people and isolation cells put to regular use.
Jenkins predicted a 20 percent increase in the jail population this summer. There is no easy solution, he said.
“We’re looking at warehousing inmates somewhere to keep them under guard even if it had to be a hotel,” the sheriff said.
Weeks ago, Jenkins initiated a contract with the Richmond Jail to hold some of Culpeper’s inmates, but that process has stalled, too.
Culpeper County Chairman Gary Deal said he’s “fed up” that the DOC has not allowed use of its empty jail next to Coffeewood. It was supposed to be turned into a women’s prison after the JCC closed, but that never happened.
Deal said the county has reached out to its state and federal representatives to cut through the red tape, but to no avail.
“I am going to start holding our representatives accountable to fight for us,” Deal said. “We’re getting the runaround … sitting down there for five years vacant is unacceptable.”
Using the former juvenile correctional center in Culpeper is the perfect long-term option for the county, the sheriff said. Someone is paid to change the lightbulbs in the empty jail and flush the toilets. Otherwise it’s out of use, Jenkins said.
The other options are the five-year prospect of building a new jail—estimated at $44 million in 2007—or joining a regional jail like the one in Orange, but that may be unfeasible due to crowding issues there, he said.
“We’re at a crisis point right now short-term … 95 inmates in the (local jail) facility this morning—way more than there should be, but I don’t have a choice,” Jenkins told the board. “The numbers are going to continue to go up.”
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates agreed it was a multi-faceted problem.
“We are putting a Band Aid over an open wound,” he said.
Bates said the county needed an answer from DOC about using the empty jail. He asked the sheriff why the jail population has increased so much in the past four months.
Jenkins replied saying there is “more movement” during the summer, leading to more arrests. He added the inmates are “human beings,” family members of citizens county government is sworn to serve.
“The need we have right now is a desperate need,” he said.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier said the county needed “to stop kicking the can down the road” related to jail overcrowding. He proposed forming a subcommittee of the board to study long-term solutions, as was included in the funding motion that passed unanimously.
Jenkins reiterated using the Mitchells jail would be ideal, stating in his conversations with DOC the agency indicated the federal government’s state department was looking to take over the facility.
Deal encouraged local constituents to lobby their state and federal reps to free up the space for Culpeper’s needs.
Jenkins, in his presentation Tuesday, had requested funding for seven new full time jail positions as well as the two new vehicles, at a total cost of $667,221. Supervisors expected he would back before the end of the year to request more help.
Va. DOC did not respond Tuesday to a query from the Star-Exponent asking about the county using its empty jail.
