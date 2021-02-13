A Fredericksburg couple turns the COVID-19 pandemic into a tropical adventure

It’s scary to be anywhere during the pandemic, but if you had to pick a spot to ride it out, a cottage by the ocean in Costa Rica is a pretty good way to go.
That’s where city residents Mark and Janice Brunson spent months of the pandemic, making good use of their time by rebuilding and renovating their vacation house.
The fact that it followed a trip driving and camping through Patagonia in South America was just icing on the cake for the pair of Stafford County teachers who love to travel.
Their story is the first of many I will share as part of my “Bright Side” series. I plan to write about uplifting and interesting activities that have helped readers stay happy and sane during the pandemic.
Brunson said he and his wife both retired from the Stafford school system in 2019. She left an administrative post after having taught at Ferry Farm Elementary for years, and he left Stafford High School, where he’d long taught construction and small-engine repair.
At the beginning of 2020, the couple joined their son David, who was living in Santiago, Chile, for a month-long, 4,000-mile trip via camper van through Patagonia south to Ushuaia in Argentina.
“We drove through the mountains, by the fields, and people there were amazing, friendly and accepting and proud of what they have,” he said. “We like to hike, so we got out to see so much—interesting animals like ostriches, rheas, guanacos, llamas and so many more.”
But as the end of their South American trek neared, Brunson said they started hearing news about this virus beginning to cause trouble around the world. They continued to Costa Rica as planned, thrilled to have time to repair and rebuild the house purchased 15 years ago as a summertime getaway.
“When we got to Costa Rica, we heard more about the pandemic, and had people telling us we should get on back home,” he said. “We had friends who did, but heard from them about horrible lines they had to wait in, people all jammed together. We decided to stay where we were.”
It was a decision made simpler by the setting. Their property is in the jungle by the ocean.
“We had to back away from friends and others we knew there,” Brunson said. “We’d see people every day, but stayed distanced.”
He said there is a small store nearby where they could get basic items they needed over the counter, and even a woman they’d known since buying the property who would cook them tamales and Caribbean rice and beans. Their son David even visited for a while.
“We holed up on our beautiful property and rebuilt our house one wall at a time,” said Brunson. “Our days would start at sunrise walking the beach with our adopted Costa Rican dog, then a breakfast of fresh tropical fruits with homemade yogurt and granola. The days were spent jacking up floors, mixing and pouring concrete and rebuilding decks and walls.”
He said their house is old, and the repairs would have taken years of vacation time to do properly.
“We had a boa constrictor slide in one day, and that was interesting,” said Brunson. “My wife was a great help, painting and lending a hand however she could. She managed to use the time to also get her certification in teaching stress management skills, something a lot of people are in need of right now.”
When fall rolled around, the Brunsons had parents and the upcoming election on their minds. They knew it was time to get back home, and they made it back in time to vote in November and get reacquainted with friends and family.
Back in Fredericksburg, Brunson said he started to work on another project: renovating an old red barn in his downtown backyard. Janice decided to return to teaching in Stafford.
“The barn is very challenging, as it was on the verge of collapsing,” Brunson said. “I am happy, as I have waited 27 years to start this project and plan to use it as a motorcycle maintenance and woodworking shop.
“We have been fortunate to use our time of isolation productively,” he added.
I’d say that’s a bit of an understatement. And it will probably take me some time to get that delightful thought of a fresh-fruit breakfast on the beach in Costa Rica out of my head.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415