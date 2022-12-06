'A gathering place for our community'—fieldhouse opens at Culpeper Sports Complex

The Culpeper County Department of Parks and Recreation held a grand opening Friday for its new fieldhouse.

A crowd gathered at the Culpeper Sports Complex to watch a ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the opening of the 17,000-square-foot building.

The complex houses a full-size gymnasium with a basketball court, an aerobics studio, three modular classrooms, equipment storage rooms and offices for members of the department .

“It’s outstanding to create a facility that’s going to be a gathering place for our community. It’s been needed within Culpeper County by so many for the longest time,” said Parks & Rec Director Andrew Hardy.

“Our team has really come together over the last three years not just to complete this project but so many more that have benefited the community.”

Hardy mentioned other recent additions to the complex — such as the athletic field lights, as well as Mountain Run Lake Park and the new pickleball courts — as amenities that meet the recreational needs of Culpeper residents.

According to fieldhouse recreation manager Holly Binkert, the department began discussing the project in 2020. Construction on the $4 million fieldhouse began a year later.

“We weren’t able to do much due to COVID, but now that we have a place to call home, we’re ready to invite everybody in,” said Binkert.

Also on hand at the event was Tabitha Riley, a 18-year employee with the Parks and Recreation Department. Riley shared her thoughts on the opening and where it falls in the growth of the department.

“It was a long time coming, very anticipated. There was a need, a demand from the community for a facility like this and we got enough good support from the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors and financing to make this happen,” said Riley. “The only other thing I can think of on this level was the opening of the sports complex in 2006. Just two years after I started.”

Saturday was the fieldhouse’s first full day of events and activities, including arts and crafts and Zumba aerobics.

One of the bigger events held at the new fieldhouse was a basketball camp hosted by Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal.

He has been a youth coach for basketball and tennis for 40 years and supported the fieldhouse project.

“We would have loved to have this when I was a teenager growing up in the ‘60s and ‘70s. There might have been certain gyms that were open once a week, but there was never any place to go to play basketball, volleyball or have any of the programs that parks and rec have available,” said Deal.

“We really needed this place to be affordable and accessible to everyone in the community, and I think that’s what we’re delivering.”

Deal went on to explain that the protocols and processes of funding for the fieldhouse would be transparent. This would include contributions and scholarships dedicated to keeping the fieldhouse affordable and accessible.

The Culpeper County Fieldhouse has set rates for memberships that will allow for unlimited access to select monthly programs and activities within the gymnasium:

Membership rates for youth and senior residents start at $15 a month, $65 for six months and $117 for a full year.

Adult memberships start at $25 a month and then go to $98 for six months and $189 for a full year.

Memberships for families of up to six residents start at $50 a month, $196 for six months and $378 for a full year.

The fieldhouse also has memberships for non-residents:

Adults start at $30 for one month, then rise to $118 for six months and then to $234 for a full year.

Youth and senior non-residents can get one-month memberships for $18, six-month memberships for $70 or a full year for $140.

Non-resident family memberships for up to six people start at $82 a month, $318 for a six-month membership and $636 for a full year membership.

The Culpeper County Fieldhouse is at 16358 Competition Drive on the grounds of the Culpeper Sports Complex.