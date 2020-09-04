A Graves Chapel Reflection: let love be genuine

Like many churches, Graves Chapel in the mountain hamlet of Graves Mill, Madison County has not met in-person since local spread of COVID-19 began in March. In healthy times, the small congregation meets the last Sunday night of the month for prayer service.
Graves Chapel is an Episcopal Mission church in the Diocese of Virginia. Lay preacher Susan Bagby leads services along with others who serve as volunteers. In the absence of physical services, Bagby shared a Graves Chapel Reflection from last Sunday, Aug. 30. Here is an excerpt:
“The very first words from our lesson for today, from Chapter 12 of Paul’s letter to the church in Rome, offer us, the ones who call ourselves Christian, a clear command: ‘Let love be genuine; hate what is evil, hold fast to what is good; love one another with mutual affection…’
But how do we know when love is genuine? In our world, there seem to be too many examples of someone saying “I love you” and then behaving in a way that is distinctly unloving. If our family of origin was genuinely loving, we may be well on our way to recognizing real love when we see it.
I believe I was very blessed to have such a family. I also believe we learn habits of kindness from the ones in our lives who exhibit such habits. When I think of my mother, Lillian Estes Haney, and her siblings, I can see in my mind’s eye people who were genuinely loving and unfailingly kind. Nowadays, I have come to understand that my family may have been rather unusual, but I hope that is not the case.
In my growing-up years, the 1960s, I spent as much of my time as I could at my grandmother’s house, the Estes farm just down the road from Graves Chapel. Thanks to my aunt Mabel, I could be at the farm all summer long while my mother was working for the Madison County School Board.
Mabel was a first-grade teacher in Fairfax County Schools, and I learned many things from her over those wonderful summers: about vegetable and flower gardening (and flower arranging), about wildlife (birds in particular), and about how to treat the ones we love.
Like Mabel, I spent my professional career as a public school teacher, and I never forgot one of the things she shared with me when I was about 10-years-old. Mabel was reviewing some paperwork from the previous school year, and she showed me a copy of a reading-readiness test booklet that she had been compelled to use with her first-graders.
She turned to an illustration in the booklet and expressed deep concern that the object pictured might be less familiar to her African-American students than to her white students. She feared this could unfairly distort their test results. That was one of my early lessons about the effects of racism, which can be defined as intended or unconscious racial discrimination.
What did I learn from Mama and Aunt Mabel? They never used the term, but I learned very clearly that racism is not only deeply unfair, but it is also fundamentally un-Christian. Our prayer appointed for today includes these words: “Bring forth in us the fruit of good works.”
Bringing forth the fruit of good works means more than just regular church attendance, though my mother and her family were devoted church-goers all of their lives. But the something more that makes a person a genuine Christian is the bearing of good fruit.
Paul himself defined the good fruits of a Christian life in Chapter 5 of his letter to the Galatians: “…the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.” These days, when I think of my mother and her family, I am awe-struck at how well they embodied these fruits of the Spirit. Why do such qualities seem so rare these days? Can we who call ourselves Christian ever truly “live in love, as Christ loved us”? Can we, as Paul instructed, “Live in harmony with one another” and “live peaceably with all”? The call to such a challenge has to begin within each of us, within our hearts. My prayer is that we can live in genuine love with all our neighbors, with Christ’s help.
