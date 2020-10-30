A Graves Chapel Reflection: Love your neighbor as yourself

In today’s gospel lesson, some Pharisees attempt to test Jesus, as they often seem to do in the recounting of our Lord’s life. They ask him, “Which is the greatest commandment?” Jesus answers their question about the greatest commandment by rephrasing the familiar words of the first one of the ten, “I am the Lord your God; you shall have no other gods before me.” He states and emphasizes it in this way: “’You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’”
Then he makes what must have been for the Pharisees a surprising addendum: “This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” These two [“love God” and “love your neighbor”] sum up every law, according to the Lord.
Remember, the Ten Commandments carved on the tablets of stone and carried down from the mountaintop by Moses were by no means the only laws given to God’s people. They may have been the most significant ones, but there are innumerable others listed in the books of Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy.
For the Pharisees, who always seem to want to complicate things, Jesus makes a radically simple statement: If you love the Lord with all your heart and love your neighbor as you love yourself, you will have fulfilled every single law. That simplicity is inspiring and comforting, but I would be the first to admit, it is easier said than done.
In the passage from Leviticus 19, we are given some more details about how love might make itself known in the world: “You shall not render an unjust judgment; you shall not be partial to the poor or defer to the great: with justice you shall judge your neighbor. You shall not go around as a slanderer among your people, and you shall not profit by the blood of your neighbor: I am the Lord.”
Maybe there is another way to put it. Love does no wrong to a neighbor. Once I came across a definition of love as “actively seeking that which is best for another.” Love, as Jesus uses it, is a verb, after all.
Those who seek what is best for others on a grand scale we might call warriors or soldiers—American heroes (survivors or casualties) of the Revolution, or more recently, of the two World Wars or the conflicts in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. These days, we are doing battle with a pandemic, and we even use the terms of war in speaking of the doctors and nurses who treat COVID-19 patients as serving “on the front lines.”
Can we ever fully show our gratitude for the sacrifices so many have made and are making on our behalf? The warrior symbolism in that eternal battle between good and evil can be very appealing. Superhero movies and other epic adventures that depict the conflict between good and evil have always been very popular—as long as the side of goodness wins.
Support Local Journalism
I have been an avid reader all my life, and I admit that in the last few months, I have found both escape and solace in reading some of my old favorite books, most recently Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. I think I first read the books when I was about fifteen, and I have reread them more than once since then.
My husband David and I also decided to revisit the excellent movie versions. Near the end of the first movie (The Fellowship of the Ring), a brave and noble man, Boromir, makes a grave mistake: he attempts to wrest the ring of power from the hobbit Frodo, who has been given the task of carrying and destroying it. Frodo escapes, but shortly after, the company is attacked by the enemy, and Boromir fights to save two of the remaining hobbits from capture. He is gravely wounded in this effort, and as he lies dying, Aragorn, who will be Boromir’s king, finds him.
Boromir confesses: “I tried to take the Ring from Frodo. I am sorry. I have paid.” But Aragorn does not condemn him. Instead, he praises Boromir’s valor and promises to lead the company and the country to victory over the forces of evil. With his king’s forgiveness and blessing, Boromir dies in peace.
In ordinary, peaceful times, we speak primarily of Jesus as “the king of love,” and he is that king. In times of conflict and distress, we may forget that Jesus is also a king of power who fights for what is good and decent and right in the world.
He gives strength and courage to the pandemic’s front-line workers, knowledge to the scientists looking for a cure, and hope to all of us. Today’s collect suggests that in order to obtain what the Lord promises us, we need to learn to love what he commands.
Each of us individually may now be called to do something in the name of love for someone near us. This could be as simple as making a phone call to someone who needs comforting or taking groceries to an elderly neighbor.
Praying for others is also a powerful expression of love, one that any of us can do at any time. If just facing each day is enough of a challenge for us, then that is what we are called to do.
In every trial and tribulation, let us not forget that we can lean on our warrior king, Jesus, the merciful king of our hearts.
Graves Chapel in Madison County has not met in-person since March due to COVID-19. In normal times, the congregation meets the last Sunday night of the month for prayer service.
Graves Chapel is an Episcopal Mission church in the Diocese of Virginia. Lay preacher Susan Bagby leads services along with others who serve as volunteers. This Graves Chapel Reflection is from Sunday, Oct. 25.
tagline for author?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!