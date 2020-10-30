A Graves Chapel Reflection: Love your neighbor as yourself

In today’s gospel lesson, some Pharisees attempt to test Jesus, as they often seem to do in the recounting of our Lord’s life. They ask him, “Which is the greatest commandment?” Jesus answers their question about the greatest commandment by rephrasing the familiar words of the first one of the ten, “I am the Lord your God; you shall have no other gods before me.” He states and emphasizes it in this way: “’You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’”

Then he makes what must have been for the Pharisees a surprising addendum: “This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” These two [“love God” and “love your neighbor”] sum up every law, according to the Lord.

Remember, the Ten Commandments carved on the tablets of stone and carried down from the mountaintop by Moses were by no means the only laws given to God’s people. They may have been the most significant ones, but there are innumerable others listed in the books of Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy.