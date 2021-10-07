'A great injustice'—Culpeper mosque, Fredericksburg attorney team up with humanitarian foundation to help Afghans

Housing and transportation is scarce. Since there is no U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan anymore, those she is assisting with special immigrant visas are also needing help getting out of the country safely to embassies in other countries. It’s a high risk to try and cross the border, Cervantes said. Many Afghans do not have visas.

“They did not plan to leave the country. Now they don’t have a choice,” she said.

Cervantes said there are some 300,000 people who worked with the American government and military during the 20-year occupation. Some 50,000 were helped out in the hectic days after the government fell, she said. Cervantes is doing much of her work pro bono or with minimal fees to cover things like shipping and printing.

“This is a great injustice, and I need to speak up for those who don’t have a voice,” she said.

Cervantes said she fell in love with the Afghan people through the ongoing process and that the Afghan people love America.

“They experienced democracy and want to be a part of it and are very upset it failed. They wanted to build this great future with our soldiers and the government—all that hard work and sacrifice erased in the blink of an eye,” she said. “They are hoping to be part of the U.S. where they can be part of that again.”