'A great injustice'—Culpeper mosque, Fredericksburg attorney team up with humanitarian foundation to help Afghans

The Culpeper area community is helping to rescue and ease the suffering of allies and families left in Afghanistan, living under Taliban rule.
Dozens gathered at the Islamic Center of Culpeper last Saturday for a cookout fundraiser organized by the mosque with Saber & Wahid Humanitarian Foundation, based in Bristow.
A spread of delicious, spice-infused Afghani food was served, including beef, chicken and lamb kabobs, and $900 was collected from donations. Warm hospitality embraced attendees.
The Foundation is working with Fredericksburg immigration attorney Jennifer Cervantes to obtain special immigrant visas for those seeking escape. She attended Saturday’s fundraiser at the Culpeper mosque located along Rixeyville Road.
“I felt I was called to be part of this,” she said. “I am really angry about what is happening.”
Since the U.S.-backed government crumbled in mid-August, Cervantes’ law firm she runs with her husband has taken on about 1,000 cases from Afghanis seeking refuge.
Cervantes said she is disappointed so few major firms in Virginia are helping the community, estimating hundreds of thousands of Afghan-Americans living in the state.
Cervantes described major problems with meeting medical needs in Afghanistan along with food and cash shortages. Surgeons are being executed.
Housing and transportation is scarce. Since there is no U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan anymore, those she is assisting with special immigrant visas are also needing help getting out of the country safely to embassies in other countries. It’s a high risk to try and cross the border, Cervantes said. Many Afghans do not have visas.
“They did not plan to leave the country. Now they don’t have a choice,” she said.
Cervantes said there are some 300,000 people who worked with the American government and military during the 20-year occupation. Some 50,000 were helped out in the hectic days after the government fell, she said. Cervantes is doing much of her work pro bono or with minimal fees to cover things like shipping and printing.
“This is a great injustice, and I need to speak up for those who don’t have a voice,” she said.
Cervantes said she fell in love with the Afghan people through the ongoing process and that the Afghan people love America.
“They experienced democracy and want to be a part of it and are very upset it failed. They wanted to build this great future with our soldiers and the government—all that hard work and sacrifice erased in the blink of an eye,” she said. “They are hoping to be part of the U.S. where they can be part of that again.”
Women with education and the right to speak boldly and be in politics have now been forced back into the home, Cervantes said.
Afghan-Americans are really respectful of women, she added.
“They are pushing women forward so this is something so terrible that is happening,” Cervantes said.
She said the community is not going to stop fighting for them, including the interpreters who stood in front of the American soldiers and are now being slaughtered.
“It’s one of the greatest atrocities I have ever seen,” Cervantes said.
Some of the atrocities were displayed on the big screen in footage from the SW Foundation at last week’s cookout. Manija Wahidi, who is running Saber & Wahid Humanitarian Foundation with her husband and helped organize Saturday’s event, said they are getting calls at 3 a.m. from people who used to work in Parliament and in the courts.
“It’s a disgrace,” she said, passionately speaking as the film flashed images of suffering. “Tell them about how they locked people up in a car garage because they were protesting. Look at the woman dead in the street because her clothes were too tight.”
Wahidi and her husband, Omar Hai, created the foundation swhumanitarian.org to get families out of Afghanistan, help with the resettlement process for recent refugee families in the U.S. and to reunite children and orphans separated from their families during the recent uprising to safe locations.
“My father and his father were humanitarian workers,” said Hai, who was born in Kabul. “Once this happened, we decided, let’s put this together.”
The foundation is supporting orphanages his father helped establish in Kabul, where there is now scant food supplies. More than 80 kids, some as young as 3, are being impacted in these orphanages in the war-torn country.
“They were in excellent condition before the Taliban showing up,” Hai said. “Basic needs are not available now.”
Getting food into the country through the normal routes has been difficult, he added. Paying bribes is expected. Only a portion of the food makes it to those who need it most.
“These kids are the result of the wars they created,” he said of the Taliban. “Now they don’t even want to feed the kids—I don’t know what kind of human beings they are.”
Last Saturday’s fundraiser in Culpeper was the foundation’s first, Hai said. The group is hosting another one this Saturday, Oct. 6, outside Tractor Supply in Culpeper along James Madison Highway. There will be breakfast items for sale in the morning and Afghani fare in the afternoon including chicken and beef kabobs, rice and chickpeas.
Hai and his wife recounted desperate pleas for help coming from his native country from people who used to work for the American government, but now are in hiding. They shared tales of violence and showed videos of bloodshed and carnage.
“I still can’t believe it,” Hai said of the Taliban takeover. “I am in shock.”
He grew up in Afghanistan during the years of the Soviet invasion. His brother still lives there and is in hiding.
Educated citizens of the country, professionals, former government workers, interpreters and teachers are being forced to join the Taliban as it flounders to form a legitimate government.
“People are being forced against their will,” Hai said. “My brother does not want to help them.”
Mohammed Pasha, a volunteer at Islamic Center of Culpeper, said the mosque hosted the cookout to show its support.
“As a community, we love one another…believe in one God,” he said.
Of the situation in Afghanistan, Pasha said they want peace.
“We are all worried about the families who are living there, especially women, children, about their future, about their education, their financial status as the government collapses,” he said. “We all hope and pray, try our best from our side to send some money.”
Steve Sikora lives next door to the mosque and was invited to the cookout.
“Great people—I have nothing negative to say,” he said of his neighbors at the Islamic Center of Culpeper. “Feel nothing but welcome.”
Sikora said it’s disgusting what is happening in Afghanistan.
“We are all brothers and sisters under the same God,” he said, adding, “You can’t run a country like that, treating people like that is nowhere in the Quran. They are twisting Islam into something evil.”
