A home away from home: Culpeper's Precious Blood Catholic Church celebrates 75 years

It “should be a home away from home on our journey to arrive at our eternal home,” he said.

It’s a place where people come for food and shelter, Walsh said, mentioning the Missionhurst priests who labored for nearly 20 years to launch the Culpeper parish.

So much living occurred in the church the past 75 years, Walsh told congregants, first communions, baptisms, weddings, confirmations. The externals are not the most important part of Catholicism, he added, but the sacrifice of God—“mercy that depths will never be able to fathom.”

A new day now begins, Father Walsh said, as church members “continue to walk together along the paths our Lord chooses for us.”

A congregant for nearly 50 years, Peggy Place remembered the original church building that fronted Main Street. All four of her children made First Communion at Precious Blood, she said after the service on Sunday.

“When I moved here in ‘73, we had about 125 families,” Place said. “As Culpeper grew, so did the church.”

The Schneider-Vial family of Berry Hill in Brandy Station are also long-time parishioners, with four generations calling it home since the 1950s.