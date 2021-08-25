A look at the $400 million in transportation projects in Spotsylvania's bond referendum

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors recently sent a nearly $400 million bond referendum package to Circuit Court in order to put it on the November ballot.

The court has signed off on the referendum, meaning residents will have choices on the ballot covering a range of capital projects for the county.

Those bonds would be used with other funding sources to cover the cost for projects related to schools, public safety, transportation and an aquatic center.

If the bonds are approved, there is no guarantee the county would use the funds, described by Assistant County Administrator Bonnie Jewell and chief financial officer as a “tool in our tool box.”

An occasional series in The Free Lance–Star will cover each portion of the bond package, starting with transportation.

The transportation portion of the bond package totals $101.7 million, targeting eight projects.

Three projects are connected to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic, which is slated to open in late 2024. The county is seeking a variety of ways to pay for the projects focused on improving the roads around the clinic property in the U.S. 1 and Hood Drive area, including federal and state sources.