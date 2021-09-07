'A lot of love' - memorial ATV ride in Culpeper generates support, goodwill

Culpeper turned out in typical supportive style last weekend for a memorial ATV ride through town in remembrance of a local little girl who recently died in a tragic incident.

Local business owner Mike Scott organized the Sunday ride for 7-year-old Olivia Clatterbuck. She would have been a second-grader at Rappahannock Elementary this year.

The little girl died Aug. 10 in Warren County when she was thrown from a side-by-side ATV.

Scott felt moved to do something and when he put out the word, the people answered.

“We had 57 bikes participate,” he said in a phone call Tuesday. “I didn’t expect all that. It was unbelievable.”

The all-terrain procession began at noon from Culpeper Town Mall, and with a police escort, headed up Main Street to Southgate Shopping Center and back again.

Pink and purple balloons trailed behind the vehicles, also decorated with ribbons in Olivia’s favorite colors.