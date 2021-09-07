'A lot of love' - memorial ATV ride in Culpeper generates support, goodwill

Culpeper turned out in typical supportive style last weekend for a memorial ATV ride through town in remembrance of a local little girl who recently died in a tragic incident.
Local business owner Mike Scott organized the Sunday ride for 7-year-old Olivia Clatterbuck. She would have been a second-grader at Rappahannock Elementary this year.
The little girl died Aug. 10 in Warren County when she was thrown from a side-by-side ATV.
Scott felt moved to do something and when he put out the word, the people answered.
“We had 57 bikes participate,” he said in a phone call Tuesday. “I didn’t expect all that. It was unbelievable.”
The all-terrain procession began at noon from Culpeper Town Mall, and with a police escort, headed up Main Street to Southgate Shopping Center and back again.
Pink and purple balloons trailed behind the vehicles, also decorated with ribbons in Olivia’s favorite colors.
At the end of it all, $3,550 was raised in memory of the little girl. Scott said the funds were given in envelope to Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton to use, potentially for a memorial bench for Olivia at her school, or to otherwise distribute in aid of the family the girl left behind.
“Do what you think is best because you know the family,” Scott said.
The landscape company owner said the Culpeper Police Department was fabulous, as usual, to work with in support of the community event. Master Police Officer Mike Grant led the way.
“No issues,” Scott said. “We had kids on dirt bikes, go-carts, four-wheelers. It turned out fabulous. A lot of love.”
He’s already planning another event to support the local community.
From noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 3 will be a UTV/ATV Car Show on the grounds of Fraternal Order of Eagles on Brandy Road. Sign up for $10/bike with proceeds to equally benefit Services to Abused Families and the Free Clinic of Culpeper.
