National Prom Dress Day was a perfect fit at Burnt Ends Y Mas BBQ last week, offering free gowns and stylists to prepare for the springtime, high school dance that’s a rite of passage for teens.

The local event Friday in the restaurant in Lord Culpeper Hotel distributed prom dresses to young women who want to attend the annual formal, but lack resources to pay for the formal outfit.

Ida Camara and her 16 year-old-daughter Amy, a student at Eastern View High School, were among the gown-seeking patrons who came to pick out a dress on National Prom Dress Day.

“It was wonderful and kind of special,” said the student. “This gives us an opportunity.”

Amy Camara looked forward to attending prom with her new dress, and the teen said she hoped it would be fun and exciting.

“I feel happy,” she said.

Since early March, Burnt Ends BBQ has been accepting donations for the formal clothing drive. Donors in return received a pound of chicken or pork for their generosity. The restaurant ended up giving out close to 100 pounds.

According to co-owner Maria Riojas, Burnt Ends, as of Friday, collected 132 dresses and five suits along with dress pants, tops and shoes.

She decided to hold the giveaway after helping her daughter clean out her closet and finding lightly used dresses that could go to someone else for formal school events.

“There’s probably a lot of girls out there who could use a dress”, said Riojas. “We’re not easily accessible to the malls and the big stores, if we could bring the dresses to the girls we could make it a little easier.”

National Prom Dress Day was a first for Culpeper, she said.

Burnt Ends teamed with local beauty salon Shear Artistry to offer hair and make-up at a discounted price for the teens. The restaurant also had a seamstress on hand to help with dress fittings.

Eileen Pacheco, a co-owner of Shear Artistry, was brought into the mix and helped to spread news of the event among the local salons. Due to this word of mouth, Pacheco was able to help collect more clothing for the giveaway.

Pacheco related one instance, of a father who brought his daughters to the event calling it a “real big blessing” and thanking those involved.

Riojas complimented the Culpeper community and its contributions.

“I feel like there’s just a lot of love in our community, a lot of people looking out for each other,” she said.

Pacheco added, “Tt was awesome to see the community come together”.

Burnt Ends will continue the dress giveaway throughout April until the prom in early May.