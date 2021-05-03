'A mental health crisis at 250-feet in the air' - Culpeper PD helps rescue suicidal man from atop cell tower

“This is going to be bad,” Chilton said of a potential fatal outcome that was avoided.

As Lt. Jenkins climbed up the tower, all she could think of was putting one hand in front of the other to keep moving up the ladder with Officer Cooper, she said in an email Monday afternoon.

Jenkins said she just wanted to get to the man quickly to re-establish communication so that he wasn’t up there alone.

“I’m not ashamed to say that I was scared for many reasons,” she said. “I was scared that I would witness this man’s final moments.”

She and Cooper, in addition, were not connected to anything on the structure to keep them from falling and there was steady wind with strong gusts.

“This was a very unpredictable and unsafe situation. But throughout the incident I think adrenaline and our desire to get him help allowed us to push through any fears we had. I relied heavily on my mental health training and experience,” Jenkins said. “Luckily everything worked out.”